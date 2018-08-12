Bradshaw-Draper

Draper ~ Bradshaw
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Herman Bradshaw, Jr. of Waco, Texas. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Leo Herman Bradshaw and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Richard Thornton. Brande is a graduate of Waco High School and the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's of Arts Degree in Business Administration. She is currently an Enterprise Sales Director at Demandbase.
The groom is the son of Mrs. Judith Francis Draper of Clinton, Mississippi and Mr. Robert Adams Draper of Greenwood, Mississippi. He is the grandson of Mrs. Mavis Reynolds Draper and the late Mr. James Adams Draper and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Jackson Francis. Will is a graduate of Mississippi School of Mathematics and Science and Mississippi State University at Starkville with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. He is currently a Sales Director at Dell EMC.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father. Attendants were Julia Francis Draper and William Adams Draper, Jr. Brande's beloved super pooch, Miss Bridgette Bradshaw, carefully over saw all the events of the day in great detail. Everyone including the bride and her father enjoyed their performance to Chubby Checker's 'The Twist'.
The couple will reside in Austin, Texas.