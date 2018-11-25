Bowden - Patterson
Chelsea is the daughter of Kim and David Kirk of Bruceville-Eddy, and Patrick and Brittany Patterson of Rupert, Idaho. She is the granddaughter of Ava and Herman Dach of Temple, and Patrick and Irene Patterson of Rupert, Idaho. Chelsea is a 2010 graduate of Bruceville-Eddy High School and is employed by Baylor Scott & White in Temple as a Dialysis Technician.
Sam is the son of Donna and Ken Flowers of Waco, and the late Cliff Bowden, Jr. He is the grandson of Margaret Dickson of Waco and the late Frank Douglass Dickson, and the late Clifton Morris and Mary Bowden of Dallas. He is a 2008 graduate of Lorena High School. Sam served in the United States Navy from 2009-2013 aboard the USS Truxtun. He received his mechanical engineering technology degree from Texas State Technical College following his service. He is currently employed by TMS Hydraulics in Temple, Texas.
Chelsea was given in marriage by her mother and her son, Brentynn Stiewig. She wore a simple and elegant dropped sleeve ball gown with a full tulle skirt. Attending the bride were her matron of honor, Jessica Robins of Lorena, bridesmaids Amber Wallace, sister of the bride, of Waco, and friends of the bride Christina King of Troy, Samantha Kepler of Belton, Neva Williams of Temple, and bridesman Shane Couch of Temple. Serving as flower girls were Marilyn Phillips, niece of the groom, of Dallas, and daughters of the bridesmaids Whitley and Corrigan King of Troy and Kantynn Kepler of Temple.
Ken Flowers, step-father of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were friends of the groom Garrett Williams of Lorena, Trevor Palmer of Bruceville-Eddy, Jarrod Gstattenbauer of Lorena, and Alan Wittner of Lorena. Graham Phillips, nephew of the groom, of Dallas, acted as ring bearer and ushers were Ellie Palma and Kevin Dach of Temple.
Music for the service was provided by Michelle Rouche, organist and pianist at Woodway FUMC, and reception DJ music was provided by the brother-in-law of the bride, Andrew Wallace. Guests enjoyed a meal provided by Lorena Pizza House and cupcakes provided by Meredith Phillips, sister of the groom, of Redbird Cakery, Dallas. Lyncca Harvey of Ft. Worth served as photographer.
Following a honeymoon in Honolulu, Hawaii, the couple now resides in Troy, Texas.