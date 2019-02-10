Ozment - Dickerman
Alexis is the granddaughter of Billie Beltran of Waco, Texas, Glenda Wood of Azle, Texas, and Joseph Colunga of Dallas, Texas. Colten is the grandson of JoAnn Dickerman of Euless, Texas, and William and Kay McCaslin of North Richland Hills, Texas.
Alexis is a 2013 graduate of Texas Christian University. She currently works as a merchant at Williamson-Dickie in Fort Worth, Texas. Colten is a graduate from Northwestern Oklahoma State University. He is a science teacher and coach at Haltom High School (the couple's alma mater.)
The wedding will take place in August of 2019 at The 4 Eleven.
