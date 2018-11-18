Dameron - Butcher

Stacey Renee' Dameron and Brian Connor Butcher are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding ceremony on April 27, 2019.
Stacey is the daughter of Carole Dameron of Crawford and the late Bob Dameron. Brain is the son of Ann Butcher of Sachse, Texas, and James Butcher and wife, Earlene, of College Station, Texas.
Stacey is a graduate of Midway High School, Texas A&M University and received her M.Ed. from Texas A&M - Central Texas. She is currently a high school teacher at Frisco ISD. Brian is a graduate of Texas A&M University and is employed with S2Tech technologies as a Senior Healthcare IT Consultant working in several disciplines of the IT Healthcare industry.
The wedding will take place at St. Rita's Catholic Community Church in Dallas with a reception to follow at the Hilton Park Cities in Dallas, Texas. The couple will be taking a cruise to the Greek Islands and Venice, Italy later in the year. They will reside in Carrollton, Texas.

