Bruich - Stein

J. Gregory and Carolyn Bruich of Waco, Texas, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Madeleine Ancheta Bruich of Bedford, Texas, to Eric Matthew Stein of White Settlement, Texas, son of Robert and Phyllis Stein of Hannibal, New York.
Madeleine is the granddaughter of Dionisio and Catalina Ancheta, Sr. of Irving, Texas, and the late Theodore J. Bruich, Jr. of N. Little Rock, Arkansas, and the late Carolyn Oswald Bruich of N. Little Rock, Arkansas. She is a graduate of Reicher Catholic High School, and also a graduate from University of North Texas with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies. She is employed at Spring Garden Elementary School, as a First Grade teacher, in Bedford, Texas.
Eric is the grandson of the late Joseph and the late Eileen Munski of Oswego, New York, the late Henry Justus Stein of Cairo, New York, and the late Eileen Stein of Cairo, New York. He is a graduate of Oswego High School in Oswego, New York, and also a graduate from State University of New York, with an Associate in Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology. He is employed as a General Manager at Not Just Soccer in Fort Worth, Texas.
The couple will exchange vows June 22, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church, in Waco, Texas.
