Our 60th Anniversary
They have lived in the Woodway area most of their married life, in FIVE different houses. They have three children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
They are both Realtors and work with the Willis-Cunningham team at Coldwell Banker Apex. Jack loves to play golf. Betty volunteers at Gatesville State Women's Prison. She also writes h
istorical fiction novels.
Betty and Jack are active members of First Baptist Woodway. Traveling to any beach is their favorite thing.
To celebrate their anniversary, they recently spent a week in Negril, Jamaica.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open