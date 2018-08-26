Our 60th Anniversary

Jack Willis and Betty Schulz were married, August 31, 1958, at Abbott Baptist Church.
They have lived in the Woodway area most of their married life, in FIVE different houses. They have three children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
They are both Realtors and work with the Willis-Cunningham team at Coldwell Banker Apex. Jack loves to play golf. Betty volunteers at Gatesville State Women's Prison. She also writes h
 istorical fiction novels.
Betty and Jack are active members of First Baptist Woodway. Traveling to any beach is their favorite thing.
To celebrate their anniversary, they recently spent a week in Negril, Jamaica.

Tags