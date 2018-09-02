Williams
Our 50th Anniversary

Mickey and Nancy (Raper) Williams, of Waco, celebrated their 50th anniversary with a large gathering of family and friends at the Karem Shrine in Waco, where it quickly turned into the party of the century. Their love story began when Mickey met Nancy at a party after performing with the popular garage band, the Knights Bridge Quintet. They married on August 30, 1968 in Hillsboro, Texas, and even after 50 years, they are the best of friends!
Mickey and Nancy have three children who are thankful for the example they set daily: Ben Williams and wife Kristine, of Minnesota, Justin Williams, of China Spring, and Randi Connor, of Waco. They are fortunate to have seven grandchildren ranging in age from 21 to 3.
Mickey has worked in plumbing for 47 years and is a plumbing estimator, while Nancy fills her time sewing, quilting, caring for the elderly, 'blessing everyone's heart', and being the pillar of our family.
The happy couple will celebrate their anniversary with a trip to Aruba, sponsored by their children and daughter-in-law. May they have many more years to use their code for I Love You (1-4-3)!

