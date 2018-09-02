Our 50th Anniversary
Mickey and Nancy have three children who are thankful for the example they set daily: Ben Williams and wife Kristine, of Minnesota, Justin Williams, of China Spring, and Randi Connor, of Waco. They are fortunate to have seven grandchildren ranging in age from 21 to 3.
Mickey has worked in plumbing for 47 years and is a plumbing estimator, while Nancy fills her time sewing, quilting, caring for the elderly, 'blessing everyone's heart', and being the pillar of our family.
The happy couple will celebrate their anniversary with a trip to Aruba, sponsored by their children and daughter-in-law. May they have many more years to use their code for I Love You (1-4-3)!
