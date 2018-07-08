Vicki and Pat Wardlaw are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.
Victoria "Vicki" Louise Worden and Patrick "Pat" Newton Wardlaw met in Arkansas, December 1945, while in high school. Vicki was attending St. Scholastica Convent School, operated by the Benedictine Nuns in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Pat was attending Subiaco Academy, operated by the Benedictine Monks in Subiaco, Arkansas.
After graduating in the spring in 1946, Vicki remained in her home town of Fort Smith, Arkansas, while Pat returned to his home in Del Rio, Texas. In August 1946, Pat joined the United Stated Marine Corps. In the Spring of 1947, he was assigned to the 15th United States Naval District Panama Canal Zone. During this time, Pat and Vicki stayed in touch by mail and through phone calls.
Pat asked Vicki to marry him and join him in Panama where they were united in marriage, July 6, 1948, at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Balboa, Panama.
They have lived in Panama, Marshall and Waco, Texas. They have three children, six grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.