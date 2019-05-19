Our 50th Anniversary

Phil and Doris Kelly will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 23rd. They were married in 1969 in Hillsboro, Texas, and celebrated their honeymoon in Turner Falls, Oklahoma. Phillip grew up in McGregor and retired from the Waco Fire Department. Doris grew up in west and central Texas where she retired from Baylor University. On April 19, 2019, they celebrated 50 years together with family and friends at DiamondBack's Steakhouse in Waco, Texas. They have two daughters, Kristie Davis and Karla Cahill, and one granddaughter, Kelly Davis. The family celebrated with a trip to Aransas Pass in early May and will travel to New Mexico.

