Our 65th Anniversary
Calvin and Madeline (Toms) were married on September 19, 1953.
Calvin is retired from Dealers Electrical Supply.
Their children are: Sheryl Lynne, who has passed away, Lee Sanders and his wife, Lou Ann, Kathy Sanders, Barbara Blanchard, and Steve Strahl; grandchildren, Nathan and Lori Donnell, Natalie and Brandon White, Becky and Jeff Kitchens, Josh and Jessica Sanders, Cody and Autumn Harlan, and Maddie and Zach Bolton; great-grandchildren, Lyric, Ethan, Lane, Camilla, Saul, Cora Beth, James, Carlee, and Slade.
