Our 65th Anniversary

Calvin and Madeline Sanders will celebrate their 65th anniversary, Wednesday, September 19, 2018, with a reception at La Fiesta Fiesta Room, on September 8, 2018, hosted by their children.
Calvin and Madeline (Toms) were married on September 19, 1953.
Calvin is retired from Dealers Electrical Supply.
Their children are: Sheryl Lynne, who has passed away, Lee Sanders and his wife, Lou Ann, Kathy Sanders, Barbara Blanchard, and Steve Strahl; grandchildren, Nathan and Lori Donnell, Natalie and Brandon White, Becky and Jeff Kitchens, Josh and Jessica Sanders, Cody and Autumn Harlan, and Maddie and Zach Bolton; great-grandchildren, Lyric, Ethan, Lane, Camilla, Saul, Cora Beth, James, Carlee, and Slade.

