Robnett - 70th Anniversary

Our 70th Anniversary

Charles and Mary (Schier) Robnett celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a dinner surrounded by family and close friends. They were married October 15, 1948 in Waco at "the preacher's house."
Charles retired from General Tire after 36 years of service. Mary was a homemaker raising their four children: Vickie Loftin, Dennis Robnett, Michael Robnett, and Janet Uptmore.
They have eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. They are active members of Crestview Church of Christ.

