Our 50th Anniversary

In December 28, Don and Pam Schreiber celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage in Maui with their three daughters, Laura, Kristen, Erin, and their husbands, and 13 grandchildren.
Don and Pam were married in Orinda, CA, and made their first home in Shreveport, LA. Being an Air Force family, they moved many times until settling in Woodway, TX in 1989.
The Lord has truly blessed them.

