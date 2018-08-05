Our 50th Anniversary
Charles Ray Morgan and Janice Kay Lyon were married, July 12, 1968. Rev. Marion Ford performed the ceremony at Oakland Baptist Church.
Charles was in the Navy when they married and Janice worked at Sam's Mfg. They lived in San Diego, California, Houston, TX, and moved back to Waco. The couple now resides in Hewitt. Charles worked at the Texas Highway Dept., Davis Iron Works, Alamo Steel, Delta Steel, and Sturdisteel after the Navy and is now retired.
Janice worked at Baylor University, Dealer's Electric, and Connally I.S.D. and is now retired.
They have a son and daughter and their spouses, two granddaughters and four step-grandsons.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open