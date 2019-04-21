McMahan


Our 50th Anniversary

Congratulations to Robbie and Robert McMahan for celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
On April 11, 1969, our wonderful parents were married at Gateway Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, and celebrated their honeymoon in Freeport, Texas.
This year, April 11, 2019, they will celebrate 50 years together with family and friends and the renewal of their vows of everlasting love for one another, followed by a night out at the Stagecoach Inn, Salado, Texas. We love you and wish you many more years to come.

Love your children

Tags