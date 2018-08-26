Our 50th Anniversary
Their first date was attending Baylor vs SMU football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on November 19, 1966, while Ben was a pledge of Baylor Chamber of Commerce.
They were married at First Baptist Church, Snyder, Texas, August 24, 1968. Waco has always been considered "home" and it is their privilege to serve Waco as realtors for Magnolia Realty.
