Our 50th Anniversary

After recently moving back to Waco, Anita Holt and Ben Y. March celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their children, Wendy and Chip Waggoner, Haley and Ramsey March; along with five grandchildren.
Their first date was attending Baylor vs SMU football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on November 19, 1966, while Ben was a pledge of Baylor Chamber of Commerce.
They were married at First Baptist Church, Snyder, Texas, August 24, 1968. Waco has always been considered "home" and it is their privilege to serve Waco as realtors for Magnolia Realty.

