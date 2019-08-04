Hykel

Our 50th Anniversary

Richard and Dorothy Hykel, of Troy, celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family dinner hosted by their children. They plan on traveling around the U.S. in their RV at a later date to celebrate this special occasion.
Dorothy Schuetz, of Gerald, married Richard, of Abbott, August 2, 1969, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbott, with the Rev. Wenceslas Pechal officiating. Mrs. Hykel retired from All About Travel in Waco after 32 years and prior to that; worked at Lee Travel in Waco for 18 years.
Mr. Hykel retired from RVOS Insurance in Temple after 36 years. He is still on the Board of Directors for RVOS and assists with Marketing throughout the state.
The Hykel's are enjoying their retirement by competing in BBQ Cook-offs, and in car shows with their 1969 Camaro.
The couple has two children, Jeffery Hykel and wife, Kathy, of Bullard, and Joshua Hykel and wife, Madison, of Troy; and three grandsons.
They have lived in Central Texas all their life.

Tags