Our 70th Anniversary

Robert and Anita Frederick, of Waco, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this week. Bob and Anita met at the bowling alley in 1940 and it was love at first sight. Eight years later, on November 13, 1948, they were married at the Freemont Methodist Church in Gloversville, New York.
In 1964, they moved their family to Edina Minnesota, when Bob was transferred by his employer, Universal Atlas Cement. In 1972, they were again transferred to Waco, Texas, where they currently reside.
Over the past 70 years the couple has been blessed with five children, six grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
The couple will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a reception in their honor hosted by their family.

