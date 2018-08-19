Carroll - 70th anniversary

Our 70th Anniversary
Both graduated from Carson-Newman College in Tennessee and then spent 37 years as Southern Baptist missionaries in Costa Rica, Argentina, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and El Paso, Texas.
They are members of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church where he is the librarian and she taught Sunday School for many years. Dan is also a beekeeper, gardener and licensed court interpreter.
Betty Alice is a former professor of Greek, an editor and wonderful cook.
They have three sons: Dan, a Spanish interpreter in Waco; Charles, a movie actor, editor and teacher in Istanbul, Turkey; and John, news reporter for KWTX-TV in Waco. They also have seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a Chihuahua named Betsy.
