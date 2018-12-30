Our 60th Anniversary
The couple was married December 31, 1958 at First Presbyterian Church in Waco, Texas, officiated by Rev. Roy Sherrod. After a honeymoon in New Orleans, La., the couple resided in Waco until their retirement when they moved to Moody.
In 1968, the Bushes founded Marketing Communications Inc./ M/C Art Supply, a business they operated for more than 50 years before retiring in 2016.
Children of the couple are Pamela Oliver and husband, Mark of Lincoln, Nebraska. Kyle Bush (deceased) and wife Barbara of Allen, Texas. Rev. Daryle Bush and wife Ann of South Carolina. Holly Harper of Dallas, Texas. Corbett Bush and wife, Corrissa of New Caney, Texas. Rose and Clyde have 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
