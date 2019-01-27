Burns

Our 50th Anniversary

Norma and Ellison Burns of Baileyville, Texas, are celebrating 50 years of marriage. The wedding took place at the First United Methodist Church in Waco, January 26, 1969. The wedding was officiated by Reverend Bob Young. Norma Jean Lawson grew up in Waco. Claude Ellison Burns grew up in Baileyville, and went to school in Rosebud.
Ellison retired with Fed Ex after 39 years, now he is a full-time rancher. Norma retired from teaching after 30 years and now enjoys managing Ellison and the ranch.
The couple had three children, Dr. Elizabeth Jean Berry (Jason), Christy Sue Keller (Jeff), and Lance Ellison. Lance lived a happy and joyous life (February 18, 1981-June 13, 1991). They have four grandchildren, Seaton, Lawson, Karolina, and Josefina Berry.

