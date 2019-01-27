Our 50th Anniversary
Ellison retired with Fed Ex after 39 years, now he is a full-time rancher. Norma retired from teaching after 30 years and now enjoys managing Ellison and the ranch.
The couple had three children, Dr. Elizabeth Jean Berry (Jason), Christy Sue Keller (Jeff), and Lance Ellison. Lance lived a happy and joyous life (February 18, 1981-June 13, 1991). They have four grandchildren, Seaton, Lawson, Karolina, and Josefina Berry.
