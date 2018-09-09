Dr. George Wendell Bryant married Betty Rae Rogers on September 5, 1958, at First Baptist Church Waco. He is a retired Psychologist from Texas A&M Commerce where they lived until returning to Waco in 2009. For 22 years, Betty and Wendell ran Green Villa, a residential treatment center for substance abuse.
Both are avid tennis players and played regularly until this year. They are active members of First Woodway Baptist Church. They were honored with a 60th anniversary dinner by their two sons and families.
Their sons are Kevin, Executive Vice President of Inwood Bank Dallas and wife, Lora, and Dr. Mark, Director of Global Engagement at Baylor University and wife, Kelly. Grandchildren are Clifton, Spencer, Griffin, Morgan, Joshua, Samuel and Lillian Bryant.