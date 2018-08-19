Our 70th Anniversary
Elmer was raised in Powderly, Texas, while Verna grew up in Cedar Springs, Texas.
And their story began…
They met in June of 1948, in Dallas, Texas, and were married there 58 days later on August 21st in a Methodist Church. They moved to Marlin, where they raised their four children, Elmer Lee, Gay, Milton, and Jaye.
Elmer Lee and Gay are deceased, Milton and wife, Cara Sue, live in Marlin, Joye and husband, Carl Erskine, live in Hubbard, Texas.
This Joyous celebration is hosted by their children, seven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren, plus twins due December, 2018.
….and they continue to live happily ever after!