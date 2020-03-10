As the coronavirus continues its rampage, would-be travelers this spring break and beyond are asking themselves questions about hitting the road, booking a flight, attending a concert or ballgame or staying home.
Answers are mixed and depend much on the general underlying health of those mulling their options. Locally, Spring at the Silos will proceed as planned, as will a weekend music festival at Brotherwell Brewing. Baylor University’s basketball teams have traveled to Kansas City. Cameron Park Zoo and the Waco Mammoth National Monument report bustling crowds.
There is no travel ban to be found locally, and those wanting to tank up and take off may avail themselves of gas prices going south.
Magnolia Market’s Spring at the Silos festival will run as planned Thursday through Saturday, but event organizers are taking extra precautions.
“We continue to closely monitor the public health developments throughout the region, and we are working closely with local, state, and federal agencies to ensure the health and safety of this community and all who come to visit,” Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said in an emailed statement. “At this time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintain the immediate health risk to the United States public is low, and the current risk of person-to-person spread throughout the state remains quite low, as well.”
Magnolia will provide stand-alone hand sanitizers for visitors to use throughout the day; will increase the number of scheduled cleaning of such things as door handles, toilet seats, flush handles, sink handles, railings, push bars and other high-target areas; will ensure staff members wash hands more frequently before, during and after shifts; will provide hand sanitizer and tissues at the guest services tent, and will encourage employees and visitors to stay home if they are experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Eastside festival
Also still on the books is a music festival Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St. in East Waco, will host from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Eastside Live! event is sponsored by Keep Waco Loud and Eastside Market. The lineup includes some musical acts previously scheduled to perform at the venerable South by Southwest festival in Austin that became a coronavirus victim.
Chip and Joanna Gaines had been scheduled to appear at the Austin festival, and local tourism, convention and chamber officials, working with Baylor University, had planned to staff a venue called “Destination Waco.” Those initiatives were scrapped with the cancellation of SXSW.
“Yes, we are disappointed in that decision. We were really excited about showcasing Waco as a destination for all things, telling our story on a national and even international stage, but we totally understand the rationale,” said Todd Bertka, who directs the Waco Convention Center and the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“But Waco is a vastly different market,” Bertka said. “We’re now looking to regroup, figure out our next move, where we’ve been and where we’re headed. I think Waco is a good place to be at the moment. It’s important for visitors to know we’re not under any kind of travel ban. Spring at the Silos looks to be going ahead despite what’s happening nationally and around the state. I’ve also heard the National Association of Broadcasters, one of the largest gatherings in the country, still plans to meet in Las Vegas.”
Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center, said the convention and visitors bureau has been inundated with traffic this week.
“They are barely able to keep up with all the people coming through the door,” Pendergraft said. “People are asking a lot of the same questions: ‘We’re passing through, have a couple of hours to spend, what do you recommend?’ or, ‘We’re in town and plan to spend a day or two. What do you suggest?’ We also this week are hosting about 1,200 people attending a wastewater convention. Their trade show is totally sold out, and our Brazos Room was wall-to-wall today.”
Staffers at the Waco Mammoth National Monument said by phone Tuesday afternoon they were swamped and would have to comment another time.
McLennan County law enforcement was directing traffic at the Herring Avenue entrance to Cameron Park Zoo. Vehicles were backed up, waiting their cue to turn, as youngsters and parents pushing strollers approached.
“Our overflow lots are full, and we’re still shuttling people over,” zoo marketing director Duane McGregor said Tuesday afternoon.
By that time, attendance had settled in at 3,343. That was a marked improvement from the 500 or fewer who braved the wet conditions Monday, McGregor said.
Texas economy
Waco-based economist Ray Perryman said he fears the coronavirus will send shockwaves through the Texas economy, and tourism will feel them.
“When the coronavirus outbreak began, a primary concern was the decrease in visitors to the U.S. from China as fallout for the economy and individuals there decreased such travel,” Perryman wrote in an email. “Now, as the virus spreads, damage to the travel industry is beginning to mount, with cancellations and quarantines affecting travel both for business and leisure and from international and domestic travelers. Cancellations such as South by Southwest cause major losses, and there is talk of more to come.”
Digging into the figures, Perryman said cancellation, or postponement, of SXSW likely will cost that area more than $200 million in direct spending, based on last year’s numbers, not to mention downstream effects.
Perryman reminded that Texas serves as the corporate headquarters of several large airlines, including Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, “so the state will feel the effects from the top to the bottom of the travel industry.”
Local travel agent Bambi Eskew, with Allen Samuels House of Travel, said she has found that her clients still want to travel but fear losing their deposits. She said most entities involved in the travel and lodging industry are taking steps to ease concerns, some cruise lines allowing cancellations up to 72 hours before scheduled departures, or offering onboard credits.
“As far as spring break travel, some have already left on their trips,” Eskew said. “We will stay busy from now until June or July.”
Perryman suggested a silver lining, though a small one, may arise if Texas travelers choose to stay closer to home, keeping dollars in-state.
The U.S. Travel Association, a national nonprofit representing the travel industry, released a statement Tuesday, saying, “Health and government officials have continually assured the public that healthy Americans can ‘confidently travel in this country.’ While it’s critically important to remain vigilant and take useful precautions in times like these, it’s equally important to make calm, rational, and fact-based decisions.”
Big 12
The Big 12 Conference has not canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Kansas City, Missouri, this week and weekend. The Baylor men’s team, the No. 2 seed behind conference champion Kansas, and the defending national champion Lady Bears are Missouri bound.
Big 12 spokesman Bob Burda told the Dallas Morning News the conference is maintaining contact with the mayor’s office, the Kansas City Sports Commission and the Sprint Center and Municipal Auditorium.
“What I want to say to anyone is worried or concerned: Kansas City has prepared for these sorts of things before, and we expect to be ready for this again,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said, quoted in the Morning News.
Meanwhile, the Texas Food Truck Showdown remains on Waco’s upcoming schedule of events, planned for March 28 and sponsored by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. It was launched five years ago this month as the first statewide food truck competition, and now attracts about 25,000 visitors who eat, drink and make merry at the Heritage Square area near City Hall.
Jason Powers, director of finance and operations at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, said an interoffice meeting was held Monday addressing the coronavirus threat. A decision was made then not to cancel the Texas Food Truck Showdown, but to continue monitoring the situation.
Gas prices
Those planning to travel highways and roadways during spring break will encounter gas prices dropping practically right before their eyes.
“Gas prices are dropping and likely will continue to drop as much as 20 to 30 cents per gallon in the next two to three weeks,” GasBuddy’s spokesperson Allison Mac wrote in an email response to questions. She said each traveler must weigh the merits of saving money at the pump or staying home to avoid the virus.
Motorists Tuesday morning could buy gas for $1.89 per gallon for regular unleaded at the Sam’s Club on East Waco Drive. The H-E-B grocery stores on South Valley Mills Drive, at Wooded Acres Drive and Bosque Boulevard, and at U.S. Highway 84 near Hewitt Drive were posting $1.91 per gallon.
GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick DeHaan, reported Monday gas prices locally had dropped 6 cents from the previous Monday.
“It’s been an unprecedented week, one in which oil majors Russia and Saudi Arabia saw anything but eye-to-eye on lowering oil production, leading crude oil prices to plummet 20% in Sunday evening trade,” DeHaan wrote in a summary of his findings. “Combine that with COVID-19 fears escalating, and gas prices have nowhere to go but down, and like a rock.”
