Waco's Forever 21 store in Central Texas Marketplace is among nearly 180 locations up for closure, according to a list the fashion retailer released Tuesday in the wake of a bankruptcy filing.
The list appeared in court documents the chain submitted as part of its attempt to reorganize under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The list includes the Forever 21 store at the World Trade Center, according to an online report by CNBC, which also reported that the seller of youth fashion reported it has 549 stores in the United States and 251 locations internationally.
Waco's Forever 21 about three years ago relocated from Richland Mall to the sprawling Central Texas Marketplace, at Interstate 35 and West Loop 340. It was there Forever 21 opened one of its new "F21 Red" stores that would offer merchandise at reduced prices, the chain confirmed.
The relocated store moved into the former Sports Authority space not far from the mall's Bagby Avenue entrance. A manager there who answered a call from the Tribune-Herald referred comment to corporate headquarters.
The Los Angeles-based company, founded in 1984, launched its F21 Red concept in 2014, targeting openings in select markets, it announced.
The company, which became known for its trendy yet inexpensive offerings, has posted a letter to customers on its website announcing the bankruptcy.
"Essentially this allows Forever 21 to continue to operates its stores as usual, while the company takes positive steps to reorganize the business so we can return to profitability and refocus on delivering incredible styles and fashion you love for many years to come," the online letter states. For now all stores will remain open, gift cards will continue to be accepted, and store policies, including returns and exchanges, will remain the same, according to the letter.
As part of the filing, Forever 21 has asked for court approval to close a number of stores. Decisions on which domestic stores to shutter "are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords."
The list of stores appearing on a list released Tuesday included other Forever 21 locations in the Texas cities of Amarillo, Tyler, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Frisco, Euless, Plano and Eagle Pass in addition to Waco.
"We are confident this is the right path for the long-term health of our business," said the online letter. "Once we complete a reorganization, Forever 21 will be a stronger, more viable company that is better positioned to prosper for years to come. We look forward to continuing to provide you with the great service and curated assortment of merchandise that you expect from us."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.