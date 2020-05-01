Texas Gov. Greg Abbott may have to clear his throat and announce yet again that as of Friday, the state's retailers and restaurants can open for business.
Apparently many in Waco did not get the message.
Or maybe customers are biding their time, waiting for a neighbor, friend or colleague to say it is OK to enter, but please remember social distancing.
Two more COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in McLennan County, bringing the total to 91 cases, including 13 considered still active. Four people have died and 74 have recovered, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
Though Friday's retail start was slow, popular stores emerged here and there. Academy Sports & Outdoors, Hobby Lobby and Kirkland's were enjoying robust interest. At Academy, a family of four — two adults and two preschoolers — created a heartwarming image as they strolled toward the main entrance, each wearing a colorful mask.
Shoe Dept. at Richland Mall enjoyed traffic galore at 1 p.m.
It had even more when it opened two hours earlier.
"People were right here ready to shop," district manager Sarah Moore said as she staffed a register. "They were sitting in their cars right outside, and as soon as the front door clicked, they headed this way."
She estimated 15 to 20 people comprised the ad hoc reception committee.
Observers have suggested the overhead costs associated with opening a retail store may lead many to delay reopening until they are allowed to move to a 50% occupancy rate. Abbott's orders now limit occupancy to 25% and are scheduled to move to a 50% occupancy limit May 18 if COVID-19 infection rates do not spike in the meantime.
Elsewhere in Richland Mall, pickings were slim. Not a peep from Chick-fil-A, which was closed tight. The food court stood silent, its tables and chairs not to be seen. Dillard's, JCPenney, Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, Hallmark, Earthbound Trading Co., Zales and Kay Jeweler all remained shuttered.
Laughter from a small child echoed through the emptiness, and rubber-necking mall walkers appeared unsure of their surroundings.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a whole new world.
At Hibbett Sports, a sense of normalcy could be found.
"Actually, we've been busy," said head coach Gregory Roden, as identified by the tag on his Hibbett apparel.
He was wearing a light blue mask but otherwise expressed little concern about serving customers.
"With the precautions here in the store and what the mall has done, we'll be all right," Roden said as he busily rang up sales of shoes and shirts.
Kantress Carter visited Hibbett during her lunch hour.
"I admit I had second-thoughts, which is why I wore this," Carter said as she flipped up her mask and smiled.
She expected the mall, and Hibbett, to be populated primarily by a younger crowd less concerned about COVID-19.
"And that's what they have," she said.
Stacey Keating, spokesperson for Richland Mall owner CBL Properties, said by email that Dick's Sporting Goods was the only mall anchor open Friday.
Dillard's, JCPenney and Gordmans apparently took a wait-and-see approach. But Dillard's was not without a presence. A crew continues to create a grand outside entrance to the former Sears space that Dillard's bought and will fill with its women's and housewares department.
Lunar Golf opened Friday in Richland mall, as did a handful of smaller shops, including DSTRKT10, Dippin' Dots, Italia Express, Modern Man, The Silver Sparrow Boutique, Perfume Time and El Primo Western Wear.
All 4 U welcomed guests while enforcing a 10-person limit on occupancy and highly recommending the wearing of masks and gloves.
Tammy Wake at Timeless Engraving said the sparse crowd at early afternoon met her expectations. With Father's Day, Mother's Day and possibly graduation events on the horizon, she remains optimistic.
Pockets of activity at Central Texas Marketplace were few and far between.
Kohl's attracted the steadiest procession of traffic, and it was not open to foot traffic. Vehicles were lining up curbside to collect online orders.
"We'll open in a week or two," an employee said.
Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant downtown was open regular hours Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., but nothing was regular about its preparation.
"We took out the majority of our tables, and those still here are a minimum of 6 feet apart," general manager Darlene Schoenrock said. "The booths we can't move. We're placing guests in every other one to create the spacing we need. We have many sanitizing stations throughout the restaurant. We're taking employees' temperatures when they get here, and we're taking wellness surveys. Of course, we're wearing masks."
She said Ninfa's also hired someone whose soul duty is to patrol the restaurant, sanitizer in hand. The bathrooms are sanitized after each use.
Otherwise, Ninfa's joined most restaurants in reducing its staff size.
"We're really pleased with today," Schoenrock said. "Many, many people showed up excited about getting out and enjoying a meal."
Kyle Citrano, president of the Waco Restaurant Association and managing partner of George's Bar & Catering on Hewitt Drive, said local restaurants undoubtedly will adopt policies that best suit their clientele.
He planned to open at 7 a.m. Friday to serve breakfast.
The Cabela's outdoors store at Central Texas Marketplace displayed a notice that the customer count at any given time would not exceed 200.
That was a move dictated by COVID-19 precautions.
At early afternoon Friday, that target was high by about 180 people.
James Hopkins, of Waco, was browsing for bass baits.
"I just came to shop, and I'm glad it's open," Hopkins said.
He was giving consideration to wetting a line at Lake Waco later in the day.
