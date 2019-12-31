Chip and Joanna Gaines didn’t start the fire.
A decade ago, when the yet-to-be-famous couple were across town trying to sell small-lot houses in a frozen housing market, others were kindling development in a downtown that had been largely dormant for decades.
In 2010, hundreds of people gathered to hammer out the ambitious Imagine Waco plan, which called for tens of thousands of new residents in the area known as Greater Downtown, between Baylor University and Cameron Park.
Meanwhile, pioneering developers such as Shane and Cody Turner were renovating long-vacant buildings into upscale lofts, while a few entrepreneurs experimented with restaurants, bars and art on Austin Avenue.
The vision of a downtown farmers market was coming together and would roll out in 2011. Fans of the resurgent Baylor football team were talking up the improbable dream of a new stadium on the Brazos, which became reality in 2014.
The downtown renaissance that community leaders imagined a decade ago has happened faster than community leaders expected. The arrival of Magnolia Market at the Silos in 2015 hit the downtown market like a squirt of lighter fluid, ultimately bringing more than 1 million people a year and igniting a burst of new development.
A frenzy began for hotels and short-term rentals, as well as restaurants, food trucks, boutiques, coffee and craft beer emporiums, though the new offices and housing recommended in the Imagine Waco plan have been slower to develop.
Greater Waco went through a lot in the 2010s: a devastating fertilizer explosion in nearby West, a deadly biker shootout, a political realignment, a Baylor sex assault scandal, not to mention the rise and fall and rise of Baylor football.
But nothing changed the image Waco presented to the world, and had of itself, as much as the rejuvenation of downtown.
It’s not just that Waco became a serious tourist destination, which was surprising enough. Some saw the Silo boom as a flash in the pan, but it shows no signs of abating as the Gaineses prepare for a $10.4 million Magnolia Market expansion and a multimedia lifestyle empire, while snapping up prime historical Waco properties including the Cottonland Castle.
Magnolia mania aside, downtown has continued to evolve into the cultural and entertainment hub that Waco had lacked for decades, despite its claim to being a college town.
For evidence of what has changed, take a stroll through downtown this week wearing the goggles of 2010.
Start at the historic Waco Hippodrome: Repurposed and expanded, it serves as a first-run movie theater and performance venue with bars and a restaurant.
Within a five-block walk are a large independent book store, four coffeehouses, a food hall, a nationally known distillery, two microbreweries, a candy-ice cream shop, two coworking hubs, an esports venue, several bars offering live music, two art galleries, and a thriving Saturday farmers market. None of these existed in 2010.
You could look at these attractions as typical of downtowns across the nation, and even dismiss them as trendy signifiers of gentrification. But they serve the classic functions of downtowns: connecting a diverse mixture of people in a public space.
That matters to young professionals such as Rae Jefferson, 25. A Houston native, she graduated with a journalism degree from Baylor University in 2016 and stuck around, working first as a spokeswoman for Creative Waco and now for Family Health Center. She values downtown venues such as Dichotomy Coffee and Spirits and Cultivate 7Twelve art gallery, and she is part of a group of young female artists called the Mammoth Collective.
“The key is being able to make connections with people,” Jefferson said. “That’s what separates Waco from just being a stop you make on the journey to somewhere else. … If I want to go downtown, I’ll see someone I know and enjoy speaking with.”
Jefferson said she saw the transformation of downtown while she was a Baylor student, and it’s part of why she stayed.
“It definitely has a long way to go, but there’s definitely been a shift,” she said of the downtown-based cultural scene.
The seeds for downtown’s comeback were planted in the early 1980s, when the city center was on the skids. Starting in 1982, the city of Waco used the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone to redirect tax revenue back into a fund for public improvements such as sidewalks, lighting and exterior building renovations and projects such as Heritage Square.
The growth of that fund in the past decade has been striking. In 2011-12, the TIF Zone had a tax base of $180.2 million, yielding revenues of $5.3 million. By 2019-20, the tax base had nearly tripled to $521 million, with revenues of $15.2 million.
Malcolm Duncan Jr., who served as Waco’s mayor from 2012 to 2016 and still sits on the TIF board, said downtown is beginning to get the vibrancy and connectivity that leaders have been seeking for years. That energy is spreading across the river to the Elm Avenue corridor, which he said is seeing a “staggering” amount of investment in hotels and businesses.
Duncan said downtown is crucial to Waco’s quality of life, with its historical ambiance, walkability and local flavor. Echoing comments from the Gaineses themselves, he said the silo project built on those qualities.
“The idea that it’s all about Magnolia now would be to miss the uniqueness of downtown,” he said. “There was something there that attracted Chip and Joanna there in the first place. They wanted to preserve the good part that was there, and I think that made a huge difference.”
It seems that not even the Gaineses realized the future scale of the Silo project in October 2014, when they asked the TIF board for $208,000 to aid in the renovation. At the time, Season 1 of "Fixer Upper" had just wrapped up, and their celebrity was still a new and tentative thing.
In an interview that day at the long-neglected downtown complex, Joanna Gaines described her idea of a monthly market with antique and craft vendors from Round Top and Canton.
“I think it’s going to be a tourist attraction,” she said, in what proved to be an understatement.
Jim Peevey, a real estate broker involved in downtown, said the Magnolia effect was impossible for anyone to foresee.
“You can’t measure Magnolia, not in terms of an economic cycle, with them bringing in 30,000 people a week," Peevey said. "That wasn’t part of the downtown vision.”
He said the long-term impact of that tourism boom includes the creation of more convention-oriented hotels in downtown.
Still, downtown needs more housing and office space as a stable foundation for future growth, he said.
“Jobs are what we need downtown,” he said.
Duncan agreed that downtown needs more balanced development, including Class A office space and more affordable housing. And he said he hopes more people in Greater Waco will take the time in the new decade to discover what downtown has to offer.
"There is still significant number of people who never go downtown, don’t know what it is," he said.
