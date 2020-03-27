No irreverence intended, but the Greater Waco Economic Index for February might well be called the B.C. edition, as in before coronavirus.
It was stellar, reflecting growth in consumer spending, home sales, employment and auto sales. In fact, the GWEI raw score of 134.6 for the month is well improved from 129.9 in February last year, according to rankings prepared by Amarillo-based economist Karr Ingham, who released his findings Friday. Ingham uses data dating to 2000 to prepare his detailed analysis for the First National Bank of Central Texas and Tribune-Herald.
But going forward from February, all bets are off, Ingham said.
"Due to the coronavirus and the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the economy at all levels — local, state, national and global — is in the midst of a hard shutdown that will stop much of the economic activity in its tracks," he wrote to conclude his report "It is safe to say we are in the midst of the fastest transition from expansion to contraction ever observed, and this will likely begin to be reflected in the March numbers.
"Commerce has contracted across the economic spectrum, and simply put, the economy is on the cusp of a significant recession as a result."
Ingham's firm also tracks trends in the oil and gas industry.
Waco-based economist Ray Perryman, meanwhile, has released a report that predicts fallout from COVID-19 will deliver a $972.6 billion blow to the United States' real gross product and cost 11.4 million jobs. In Texas, the virus could damage the state economy and the oil market to the tune of $101 billion, Perryman reported. He predicts job losses of 282,000 in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area; 256,000 in Houston and The Woodlands; 77,400 in Austin-Georgetown-Round Rock; and 81,300 in San Antonio and New Braunfels, according to a summary released Friday.
The recession Waco, the state and the nation face "will be characterized by spending decline across the board, dramatically lower hotel/motel activity, declines in construction, slowed housing transactions, employment loss, and a rising unemployment rate," Ingham wrote in his report on February numbers in Waco.
"All previous expectations about the 2020 Greater Waco economy are useless," he wrote. "This is where we are, and there is no solid expectation of how long it will last or how deep it may go. The numbers and trends as this plays out will be instructive, but these events are simply unprecedented, and were upon us without warning."
To help ease the country's burden, President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package forwarded to him by Congress.
Digging down on specifics, Ingham said home construction and home sales continue to show signs of life. They will not present a glass jaw to COVID-19's roundhouse punch, his February findings would indicate.
"Existing home sales continue to climb, with the number of closed sales at record levels, and up by 7% both in February and for the first two months of the year," Ingham wrote. "The February 2020 average monthly sale prices was sharply higher, up by over 12% compared to February 2019, which in turn was up by 13% compared to February of the prior year."
Specifically, 197 homes changed hands in February, according to the local Multiple Listing Service, which Ingham relies on, and 374 homes sold during the first two months of the calendar year, according to the GWEI.
The average home sales price stood at $223,480, up from $199,222 in February last year, $88,175 in February of the base year.
Through February, homes with a combined value of $44 million were sold.
The Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University, in a report released late last week, expressed concerns similar to Ingham's.
"After accounting for seasonal factors, existing homes sold through Texas Multiple Listing Services reached a record high last month," the report states, referencing February sales. "That milestone was quickly forgotten, however, with the arrival of the COVID-19 virus."
Sales of existing homes increased 2.6% over February 2019, and home sales nationally were their highest since 2007, according to the report.
But Real Estate Center research economist Luis Torres said in the report that February is likely "the last hurrah" for the housing market for the foreseeable future.
"The sudden stop of economic activity and financial market volatility is disrupting the selling and purchasing of homes," Torres is quoted as saying. "There are anecdotal reports from the National Association of Realtors that the traffic of sellers and purchasers is slowing down considerably."
Builders secured 92 permits in January and February to build new homes in Waco, the third-highest two-month total on record, behind only 2017 and 2006. Putting that figure in perspective, though, only 34 permits were issued in February compared with 46 in February a year ago.
Elsewhere, Ingham's report reflects the plug COVID-19 has pulled:
- Inflation-adjusted spending on vehicles in February was up almost 11% from February last year, though that accomplishment comes with a caveat. Spending in February 2019 was down more than 16% from the prior year. Auto spending through February is running 10% ahead of last year.
- The Waco economy added about 2,200 jobs over the year through February. The jobless rate fell to 3.3% from 3.4% a year earlier.
- Hotel revenue, typically a GWEI strength, actually slipped in February by 1.2%, but through two months remains ahead of last year's pace. Alas, local hotels are reporting abysmal occupancy rates as travel ceases.
- Retail spending, sometimes a sore spot in 2019, jumped nearly 11% in February year over year, and is up 7.3% the first two months. Local retailers registered sales of more than $418 million in February, according to rebates related to taxable sales.
