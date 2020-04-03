The Waco Hilton on University Parks Drive has closed temporarily. The neighboring Waco Convention Center was set to host events with an estimated 15,000 participants this month. Despite the disruption caused by COVID-19 precautions, officials say most event organizers are rescheduling.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Under ordinary circumstances, Waco this weekend would be hosting the first Central Texas Comic Con, a pop culture event brimming with special guests, workshops and costumed comic book fanatics.
But COVID-19, the arch enemy of gatherings, forced the weekend’s festivities to be postponed, with a makeup date still pending. It is just one of several canceled or postponed Waco events this month that were expected to bring in thousands of participants. Their absence is contributing to a painful time for hotel owners, many weighing whether they can remain open, and for employees, many already out of a job.
The Extraco Events Center would have served as the Comic Con venue, but it is now closed to the public. Across town the Waco Convention Center sits idle, all 144,000 square feet, shuttered at least through April 21. A Teach Them Gently Homeschool convention is among the casualties, as is the 49th annual Texas High School Athletic Directors State Conference and Workshop and the conclave of the Grand Commandery Knights Templar of Texas.
The Feast of Caring scheduled April 14 at the convention center is off the board. A gathering of private school track coaches, an H-E-B booking and the annual Cotton Palace ball also appear on the center’s online schedule.
As travel grinds to a halt and tourist attractions close, hotels are suffering occupancy rates in the single digits. At least three in Waco have temporarily closed: the Waco Hilton and Courtyard by Marriott, both near the convention center, and the Hilton Garden Inn Waco in Legends Crossing.
Ajai Patel, general manager of Comfort Suites on La Salle Avenue, said in an email response to questions he is considering similar action.
“We are strongly considering closing,” Patel wrote. “Occupancy has plummeted for us into single digits on many nights. I would estimate that the Waco area hotels are at 20% to 25% occupancy on average.”
He said owners and management teams face incredibly difficult decisions on whether to remain open or to close, depending on financial health.
“Despite many hotels carrying a recognizable brand name, the vast majority of hotels are franchised and are considered small businesses,” Patel said. “In terms of whether some hotels will permanently close, I think a lot depends on the length of this pandemic, so it’s hard for me to say.
“It’s disheartening that those that have put all of their life savings into the business and borrowed substantially to make the American dream happen, could lose it all over something that no one could have reasonably foreseen. Unlike weather related disasters, insurance clauses generally do not cover loss of income from pandemics.”
A list of WARN notices released Tuesday by the Texas Workforce Commission includes hotels scattered around the state. Entities planning sizable layoffs must issue the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications.
Names on the list include the Embassy Suites San Antonio, Wyndham San Antonio Riverwalk, Benchmark Hospitality of Corpus Christi, Marriott Odessa, Sheraton Fort Worth, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Four Seasons Hotel Austin, Warwick Melrose Hotel Dallas, Hilton Lincoln Center Dallas and the Dallas/Addison Marriott Quorum by the Galleria.
“Many hotels are probably able to operate for a few months, but I would suspect that most can’t go for too much longer,” Patel wrote. “Federal stimulus packages, for those that qualify, will buy a little time. Hotels’ fixed costs make up a substantial portion of expenses, so we are truly dependent on high occupancy rates and room rates to break even.”
Waco visitor attractions, including the Cameron Park Zoo and Magnolia Market at the Silos, combined to bring in more than 2.6 million people last year, according to Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates.
All have temporarily closed because of COVID-19 concerns and directives.
Possibly an aggravating factor going forward are the seven new hotels under construction in the Waco area, adding more than 800 rooms to the supply.
“As we see completion of the many hotels under construction in the Waco area, that will make it all the more challenging for those that are in existence now who have lost substantial income,” Patel said in his email. “The revenues during our peak months is what enables us to properly maintain/upgrade facilities and services in the long run. Naturally, consumers would flock to a new hotel over one that hasn’t been able to keep up-to-date.”
State estimates say 5,960 people have jobs in Greater Waco directly tied to tourism, said Carla Pendergraft, who markets the convention center.
“Staffing will be another challenging part of recovery,” Patel said. “With so many layoffs, even when we get to normalcy in terms of hotel/restaurant demand, properties will be struggling to get restaffed, which increases training cost and reduces management efficiency. Some people may choose to continue unemployment benefits from the stimulus packages rather than return to work. We will hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”
The various events scheduled this month would have generated about 15,000 guests, Waco Convention Center Director Todd Bertka said.
He has not given up hope for a successful encore to 2019.
“I can tell you, our staff is working to reposition these events, and we’ve been blessed that many are rebooking conferences out in the future,” Bertka said. “We’re looking at solid business down the road. Some have canceled that could not be rescheduled. But I would say we have a solid batting average when it comes to rebooking versus canceling.”
