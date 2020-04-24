L3 (copy)

An aerial photo shows the L3Harris plant in Waco.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is testing a locally created design submitted by L3Harris Technologies for an emergency ventilator that if approved and put into production could help treatment for COVID-19 patients.

The L3Harris design, called an i3 Breather, was produced in three weeks' time and was one of five winning FDA consideration for possible use in the current COVID-19 crisis.

The L3Harris team designed and built a ventilator prototype as part of a federal "Hack-A-Vent challenge" aimed at creating an emergency ventilator from commercial off-the-shelf parts and those made with 3D printers.

Lance Martin, L3Harris spokesman, could not name the agency behind the competition due to contractual issues, but a March 27 Naval Surface Warfare Center release identified the challenge as a U.S. Department of Defense initiative.

Under the competition parameters, which included social distancing for team members and builders, participants had one week to design a device that met medical specifications for an operating ventilator, but one that could be built and repaired with widely-available parts.

The i3 Breather team included L3Harris employees, six physicians from Texas and California, a Baylor University student and an employee of Maker's Edge Makerspace at 1800 Austin Ave.

The team also employed 3D printers from Maker's Edge and Baylor, while a ventilator used for training at McLennan Community College simulated poorly working lungs to allow team members to calibrate their device.

The i3 Breather was one of five chosen for FDA evaluation under its Emergency Use Authorization. If approved, it could go into production, but Martin said it wasn't known whether L3Harris would get such a contract or build it at its Waco facility.

Martin said the leading designs in the Hack-A-Vent challenge proved workable enough that prototypes were forwarded on for FDA consideration. The L3Harris team consisted largely of aerospace and not medical engineers, but they tackled the competition through their innate approach to problem-solving, he said.

