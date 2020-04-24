The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is testing a locally created design submitted by L3Harris Technologies for an emergency ventilator that if approved and put into production could help treatment for COVID-19 patients.
The L3Harris design, called an i3 Breather, was produced in three weeks' time and was one of five winning FDA consideration for possible use in the current COVID-19 crisis.
The L3Harris team designed and built a ventilator prototype as part of a federal "Hack-A-Vent challenge" aimed at creating an emergency ventilator from commercial off-the-shelf parts and those made with 3D printers.
Lance Martin, L3Harris spokesman, could not name the agency behind the competition due to contractual issues, but a March 27 Naval Surface Warfare Center release identified the challenge as a U.S. Department of Defense initiative.
Under the competition parameters, which included social distancing for team members and builders, participants had one week to design a device that met medical specifications for an operating ventilator, but one that could be built and repaired with widely-available parts.
The i3 Breather team included L3Harris employees, six physicians from Texas and California, a Baylor University student and an employee of Maker's Edge Makerspace at 1800 Austin Ave.
The team also employed 3D printers from Maker's Edge and Baylor, while a ventilator used for training at McLennan Community College simulated poorly working lungs to allow team members to calibrate their device.
The i3 Breather was one of five chosen for FDA evaluation under its Emergency Use Authorization. If approved, it could go into production, but Martin said it wasn't known whether L3Harris would get such a contract or build it at its Waco facility.
Martin said the leading designs in the Hack-A-Vent challenge proved workable enough that prototypes were forwarded on for FDA consideration. The L3Harris team consisted largely of aerospace and not medical engineers, but they tackled the competition through their innate approach to problem-solving, he said.
Photo gallery: Today's top pics — coronavirus outbreak and more
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Australia
Crew on the the Ruby Princess wave with a cartoon sized hand and head as the ship departs from Port Kembla in Wollongong, Australia, Thursday, April 23, 2020. The ocean liner became notorious as Australia's largest single source of coronavirus infections and is the center of a criminal investigation over the sickness' spread set off a month after it was ordered by police to leave. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Rick Rycroft
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Croatia
A cyclist wearing a protective mask to protect against coronavirus is reflected in the window of a wedding dress store with mannequins wearing face masks, in Zagreb, Croatia, Thursday, April 23, 2020. The store is closed because of Covid-19 lockdown. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Darko Bandic
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
Maria, wearing a face mask and gloves, holds a rose as she queues to enter in a shop during Saint Jordi day, in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, April 23, 2020 as the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus continues. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Russia Ramadan
A man rides a scooter through an empty square in front of closed the Central Mosque "Heart of Chechnya" in Grozny, Russia, Thursday, April 23, 2020. Ramadan begins with the new moon later this week as Muslims all around the world are trying to work out how to maintain the many cherished rituals of Islam's holiest month amid the virus pandemic. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev)
Musa Sadulayev
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Britain
A man wearing a face mask and gloves to protect from coronavirus walks past a recently painted mural by professional street artist David Speed and the Graffiti Life collective to show appreciation for the people who work in the NHS (National Health Service), in east London, Thursday, April 23, 2020. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India
A stranded New Zealand national with his child wearing a face mask arrives to board a repatriation flight back home at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi, India, Thursday, April 23, 2020. New Zealand has closed the border to everyone except citizens and residents to stop the spread of new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Africa
Three women wait to receive Ramadan candies at the Imam Ahmed Raza Jaame Masjid mosque in Springs, south west of Johannesburg, Thursday, April 23, 2020. South Africa is under a strict five-week lockdown in a effort to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Jerome Delay
APTOPIX Severe Weather Texas
David Maynard sifts through the rubble searching for his wallet, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Onalaska, Texas, after a tornado destroyed his home the night before. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Brett Coomer
APTOPIX Severe Weather Texas
Robin Black walks past a doorway as she sifts through the rubble of her home after a tornado on Wednesday ripped through the area, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Onalaska, Texas. Severe weather is moving through southern Mississippi and Alabama after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. Multiple people have been killed. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Brett Coomer
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
The Rodriguez family, from left, father Bernardo Rodriguez who is an distributor of restaurant supplies, daughter Raquel, mother Patricia Fernandez and son Andres, watch television after the children finished another day of virtual schooling, in the living room of their apartment in Mexico City, Thursday, April 23, 2020. The family has self-quarantined for the last three weeks to protect themselves against the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Marco Ugarte
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Nebraska Unemployment
Together Omaha food pantry workers load supplies into a vehicle driving up to the pantry in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, April 23, 2020. The number of Nebraska residents seeking unemployment benefits for the first time dropped again last week but is still far higher than usual as businesses struggle with the fallout from the coronavirus. The state received 12,340 new unemployment claims during the week that ended April 18, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany Economy
A few lights shine in the buildings of the banking district in background in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, April 23, 2020. Due to the coronavirus the economy expects heavy losses. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Peru
A woman is sprayed with disinfectant at a makeshift camp in Lima previous to her return to her home province in Piura, Peru, Thursday, April 23, 2020. After not being allowed to leave the capital because the strict quarantine rules amid the new coronavirus pandemic, day laborers and informal workers are now allowed to travel home but local authorities are screening them for the disease before letting them travel. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Utah
Raelene Critchlow, 86, receives a visit from her great-grandchild Camille Carter, 6, at Creekside Senior Living, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah. Window visits help seniors connect to families despite coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Congress
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., puts his mask back on after speaking at a signing ceremony for the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, H.R. 266, as it passes the House on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Washington. The almost $500 billion package will head to President Donald Trump for his signature. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Haiti
A child looks at the camera as Haitians who were deported from the United States line up as they arrive at a hotel where they will be quarantined as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Tabarre, Haiti, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Dieu Nalio Chery
APTOPIX Japan Financial Markets
A woman wearing a mask to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus stands near an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Friday, April 24, 2020. Asian shares are lower Friday after an early rally on Wall Street suddenly vanished, the latest example of how fragile the hopes underpinning the stock market’s monthlong recovery are.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Cuba
Workers who repaint classic American cars wear masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, as they rest at sunset in Wajay, Havana, Cuba, Thursday, April 23, 2020. Cuban authorities are requiring the use of masks for anyone outside their homes. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Hong Kong
Students wearing masks to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, sit for the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams at a school in Hong Kong, Friday, April 24, 2020. Temperature checks and social distancing measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 had been put in place in the schools for over 50,000 candidates who will sit for the DSE examination this year. (Jerome Favre/Pool Photo via AP)
Jerome Favre
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Malaysia
A poultry vendor wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus prepares birds at a wet market in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, April 24, 2020. Malaysia, along with neighboring Singapore and Brunei, has banned popular Ramadan bazaars where food, drinks and clothing are sold in congested open-air markets or road-side stalls. The bazaars are a source of key income for many small traders, some who have shifted their businesses online. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Vincent Thian
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mideast Israel
An Ultra-Orthodox Jew prays a morning prayer at a playground next to his house as synagogues are closed following the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Bnei Brak, Israel, Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Oded Balilty
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Indonesia
Muslim men attend a Friday prayer despite concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak, at a mosque during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Lhokseumawe, in the religiously conservative province of Aceh, Indonesia, Friday, April 24, 2020. During Ramadan, which begins Friday, faithful Muslims normally fast during the day and then congregate for night prayers and share communal meals. (AP Photo/Zik Maulana)
Zik Maulana
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany
APTOPIX A man with a face mask watches empty chairs with names of bars and restaurants on the Roemerberg square in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, April 24, 2020. Due to the coronavirus all bars and restaurants in Germany are still closed, with this campaign their owners protest against that shutdown. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
In this photo taken on Thursday April 23, 2020, women in traditional dress dance on their decorated balcony in the village of Mairena del Alcor, some 21 kilometres (13 miles) from Seville during the annual traditional April Fair celebrated across the southern Andulacia Provence. Without breaking the confinement rules, the residents of the village have found a novel way of continuing the tradition of the fair which has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak and normally includes flamenco dancing, bullfighting, eating and drinking. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
Miguel Morenatti
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany Fridays For Future
Activists place thousands of protest placards in front of the Reichstag building, home of the german federal parliament, Bundestag, during a protest rally of the 'Fridays for Future' movement in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 24, 2020. Youth groups are staging a long-planned global climate demonstration online Friday because of restrictions on public protests during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Michael Sohn
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life
Staff of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government urge people to go home from the Kabukicho entertainment district in the Shinjuku Ward in Tokyo, Friday evening, April 24, 2020. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded a state of emergency to all of Japan from just Tokyo and other urban areas as the virus continues to spread. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life
A man wearing a mask to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus walks along a bar alley in the Shinjuku Ward in Tokyo, Friday evening, April 24, 2020. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded a state of emergency to all of Japan from just Tokyo and other urban areas as the virus continues to spread. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they walk through an outdoor shopping area in Beijing, Friday, April 24, 2020. China reported no new virus deaths for the ninth straight day, and just six new cases on Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
