Waco Tribune-Herald parent company Lee Enterprises announced company-wide furloughs Tuesday in response to the severe drop in advertising caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak nationwide.
The furloughs will be in place during the April to June quarter and will affect the entire Trib staff, including the newsroom.
“Needless to say, there’s never been a better time to support local journalism,” said Steve Boggs, Tribune-Herald editor. “Subscribing to the Trib helps us keep our community informed. Our staff has been covering this story from the beginning, and will continue to bring our readers the information they’re counting on during these trying times.”
The Trib will continue to be produced seven days a week and will be updated online at wacotrib.com throughout the day. Stories related to the COVID-19 pandemic are available to the public on a free and unlimited basis.
Employees will return to regular working hours June 29.
“Obviously this isn’t ideal, but it’s necessary to keep the newspaper healthy and viable while everyone stays home and waits this out,” said Jim Wilson, Tribune-Herald publisher. “We’ll be here when this over, and ready to help businesses get going again.”
Lee joins others in the newspaper industry in announcing furloughs as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Gannett announced similar measures at more than 100 newspapers on Monday, and others are expected to follow as the economic standstill persists into April.
