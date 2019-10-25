Thousands of triathletes from around the nation will descend on Waco this weekend to swim, run and cycle in the wet and cool weather.
Nothing necessarily to break a sweat over, said Joe Self, director of operations for Waco-based Bicycle World, which serves as title sponsor for the Texas Ironman 70.3. The event starts at 7:30 Sunday morning with a 1.2-mile swim in the Brazos River, followed by a 56-mile bike ride and then a half-marathon run that wraps up near the Waco Suspension Bridge.
Race director Nancy Goodnight, reached late Friday evening as she was wrapping up registration, said about 3,200 participants have signed up to take part. She said each triathlete will be accompanied by an average of three people, meaning more than 10,000 people could be visiting local dining, shopping and entertainment venues over the weekend.
“Oh, my gosh, you can’t get a hotel room,” she said. “This is comparable to the number of people taking part last year, but to have the hotels booked up so early gave us confidence that this event was having an impact and was becoming a popular destination for those involved in triathlons.”
Organizers say motorists should remain alert for street closings near downtown, along Lake Brazos and near Cameron Park. The cycling course extends beyond Lake Waco and into rural areas near China Spring.
The event already is pumping money into the local economy.
“The local hotels have been sold out for a while,” said Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center and promotes local attractions. “Last weekend there was Silobration, and the hotels were full, and in our meeting with the hotel people earlier this week, they were saying the same thing. Two weekends in a row. In fact, I’m hearing we’re over-filled. I’m sure there are people who couldn’t get rooms, who had to commute.”
New hotels under construction “couldn’t come too soon,” Pendergraft said.
Logan Zwerneman, a staffer at the Waco Running Club store on Franklin Avenue, said triathletes and their friends and family members have been beating a path to the shop’s door. Waco Running Club, like Bicycle World, is owned by local businessman Todd Behringer. He said he’s greeted customers in town from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Oklahoma and “all over Texas.”
Self, at Bicycle World, noted the shop is located merely 450 feet from the Indian Spring Park launch point for the Texas Ironman, meaning he’s getting lots of walk-over traffic from participants. He’s selling accessories, health and energy bars, goggles, CO2 cartridges and much more. Judging from last year’s turnout, he brought in employees from Bicycle World’s other locations around Texas to assist with making sales and inspecting cycling equipment.
“On Saturday, we’ll come in around 7 or 8, open at 9, and stay open until 7 p.m. On race-day morning, we’ll get here at 4:30 in the morning. Before the start of the race, we’ll provide last-minute help on checking air pressure. During the race, we’ll make the rounds and scout for problems.”
Last year, Self said, the shop sold between 40 and 50 bicycles during the Texas Ironman weekend in Waco, with several snapped up by participants who rode their purchases during competition. The shop sells bicycles suitable for casual enjoyment, he said, but those used by triathletes contain specialized material and sell for $1,500 to more than $20,000 for upscale models.
Self personally competes in triathlons on occasion. Fortunately, he said, he’s not encountered severe weather during actual competition.
“On some of my training rides, the temperature has been in the 20s, with rain or mist, which is typically when you run into stuff like that,” he said.
Jennifer Rivera, who manages Torchy’s Tacos, 801 S. Fifth St., near Bicycle World, said crowds were beginning to form there early Friday evening. That’s typical, she said, but added demand could swell with all the activities planned along Lake Brazos and near restaurant row over the weekend.
