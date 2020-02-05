Dallas-based Topgolf will place a new "community-focused" venue in Waco that features a one-story complex filled with climate-controlled hitting bays combined with chef-prepared meals and yard games to create a backyard feel, Topgolf officials confirmed in a news release Wednesday.
Waco's Topgolf should open by fall this year near New Road and Interstate 35, between the Harley Davidson dealership and Central Texas Marketplace. Plano-based Cinemark, one of the largest movie and entertainment names in North America, has announced it will place there a 14-screen theater and entertainment complex in conjunction with Houston-based NewQuest Properties. The city of Waco is considering a request to award the development $5 million to undertake infrastructure improvements.
Waco's Topgolf will be similar to that being built near the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, which annually hosts the Masters Tournament.
"Topgolf's first backyard-style venue is set to open this spring in Augusta, and will include the same signature games powered by Toptracer Range ball-tracing technology, climate-controlled hitting bays, chef-inspired menu items and more while offering guests of all ages a variety of entertainment and socialization options both on the tee-line and in the distinct backyard-style outdoor areas," Topgolf spokeswoman Bethany Moore said in a release.
Moore, in an interview, said Waco's Topgolf should open in the fall. She confirmed it will be built near the Cinemark entertainment complex, but said she could not yet provide an exact address.
Yet another of the company's "community-focused, open-concept" venues is planned in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Topgolf said in its release.
Moore said Topgolf looked favorably upon Waco and its potential due to its family feel and large population of students, "who fall into our target age range." She said Topgolf will strive to incorporate distinctive aspects of each community in its layout and entertainment offerings.
She said Topgolf continues to nail down details of what Waco's venue will include, and will be making additional announcements.
The release states: "Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment community, is teeing up a new way for fans to experience the brand's unique blend of technology and entertainment with the announcement of a new venue featuring an open, single-floor design. This latest venue format allows Topgolf to bring a premier entertainment destination to new markets with amenities that create a dynamic energy and feeling of fun throughout the open-plan setting. Launching this spring in Augusta, Ga. Topgolf also has plans underway to open the new venue concept in Chattanooga, Tenn., and Waco, Texas."
This innovative space, it says, "will feature yard games such as bean bag toss and life-sized Jenga, seating areas with fire pits, and picnic-style dining tables serving Topgolf's favorite food and beverage items alongside brand-new Americana-inspired menu choices including Boozy Milkshakes and signature chicken sandwiches."
It adds, "With a 13-foot programmable video wall, VIP party patios, custom localized pop art and wall murals, more than 50 big-screen TVs, and a live music stage, the new venue design offers something for everyone," said the release, which includes a quote from Topgolf Entertainment Group CEO Dolf Berle, who said, "Everything about these open-concept venues has been purposefully designed for energy and entertainment."
Topgolf typically erects three-story venues in larger metropolitan areas. It attracts more than 20 million guests to 60 locations across the U.S. and internationally, it said in a release.
City of Waco officials, including Bobby Horner, who oversees the inspection services office, have confirmed Topgolf's interest in Waco. Horner, in a recent interview with the Tribune-Herald, said plans submitted for the Topgolf in Waco appear to reflect a smaller version of those found in larger communities. Topgolf officials, meanwhile, have confirmed their interest in placing venues in mid-size markets to expand the company's appeal.
