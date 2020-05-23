Stuck at home too long because of COVID-19, Fort Worth residents Beverly Peterson and Sue Hilgardner ventured to Waco’s outskirts on Saturday. They had to check out a new place at Homestead Heritage called The Quilt Barn.
They were quite impressed, to say the least.
“We will be back,” said Peterson, an inveterate quilter with photographs on her mobile phone to prove it.
Hilgardner is learning the craft. And she is expecting her first grandchild, so naturally a quilt is in the offing.
They saw something about The Quilt Barn on Facebook. Word has traveled fast, it would seem, as the two-decked shop just off Gholson Road near the entrance to Homestead Heritage opened Monday, part-owner Cindy Owen said. Traffic has been steady the past few days, all things considered.
“It’s a strange time to have a grand opening, but the we’ve had good flow,” Owen said. “People have been respectful of each other. Some are wearing masks, and we have sanitizing dispensers available.”
The Quilt Barn is a relocated and larger version of Simply Fabrics, whose niche at Homestead Heritage lasted eight years. Its popularity but limited space demanded new digs, which it now has: a 4,500-square-foot, timber-framed and tin-topped structure with a bench on the porch. The craftsmen at Homestead Heritage started putting it together in September, took a Christmas holiday break, and recently presented it for occupancy.
Homestead Heritage is an ode to simpler times. There is a blacksmith shop, a general store and a farm-to-table cafe. Residents make soap, furniture and crafted items, raise much of what they eat and invite the public to sample the lives they lead only minutes from Waco. Now there is The Quilt Barn.
Quilters find contentment and relaxation in the art form, the combining of colors, fabrics and textures, Owen said.
“Some may like quilting. Others may like golf,” Owen said.
The Quilt Barn will serve as a resource to quilters with decades of experience while encouraging those new to the practice, she said. The staff will offer hands-on experience in a classroom dotted with sewing machines.
“Quilters enjoy visiting places such as this, places similar but different,” Owen said. “They consider shop-hopping an adventure, lots of fun.”
Peterson, the visitor from Fort Worth, conversed with another browser about what they consider the mecca of quilting: Missouri Star Quilt Co. in the small town of Hamilton, Missouri, where a 12-year-old family-owned business has blossomed to include a cluster of retail shops, a retreat center and an education facility. Travelers bound for Hamilton can check online to book nearby hotels, and Missouri Star Quilt video tutorials on YouTube likely were a major factor in the brand’s ascent.
There is a Penney’s Quilt Supply in downtown Hamilton honoring the memory of hometown hero James Cash “J.C.” Penney, born on a farm nearby.
Penney started what became a retailing stalwart, J.C. Penney.
“It’s like stepping back into the 1950s, a breath of fresh air,” a shopper joining the conversation said. “The people are so friendly, and there is a great atmosphere. Nobody is flicking cigarettes into the street.”
A “man cave” gives non-quilting companions an outlet, and a nearby Amish community sells fried pies on special occasions, she said.
Such conversations and sharing of experiences bring quilters together, Owen said. She said she hopes The Quilt Barn becomes a regular stop.
Fabric makes The Quilt Barn tick, but a tour reveals much more.
A “homemade” area displays whistles, spoons and French rolling pins, all made of wood, and candles and soaps. All the handiwork of locals.
Instruction manuals and how-to books are plentiful, as are patterns, quilting kits and packages of premium polyester, cotton batting and fusible fleece. There is material for making tote bags, needles, pins, acrylic rulers, awl blades, blade sharpeners, scissors, stain removers and a Hex-a-ma-jig ruler.
Even a key fob hardware set has its place at The Quilt Barn.
Owen said she sources the merchandise from several distributors. Locals with quilting expertise produce several quilting kits available for purchase.
Additions such as The Quilt Barn keep Homestead Heritage fresh and appealing to those already familiar with its offerings.
“But that’s not why we opened it,” she said. “We want to serve those who have a desire, an interest in getting involved in something like quilting.”
The Quilt Barn is open daily except Sunday.
