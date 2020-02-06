Would-be Waco shoppers kept their hands stuffed in their pockets during much of 2019, especially in December, but otherwise the local economy was hitting on most cylinders during the year compared with 2018.
That’s according to Karr Ingham, a West Texas economist who tracks trends in Waco and its environs for the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald, assigning a raw score based on the performance of factors including employment, spending, home construction and sales, hotel stays, spending on vehicles and general construction. This Greater Waco Economic Index hit 133.5 in December, up from 129.7 a year earlier.
Still, there are areas needing attention, said Ingham, who prepares his report using data dating to 2000. Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, discusses results with invited business leaders who gather at the bank.
“All components of the index were improved in 2019 compared to the previous year, though some not by much,” Ingham wrote in his report. “General spending was up by less than a percent for the year, and real auto spending was a mere 1% improved over 2018. Employment growth was modest as well, though the unemployment rate continued its steady decline throughout the year,” settling at 3.3% for an annual average.
The housing industry did most of the heavy lifting locally in 2019.
For the first time ever, or at least since 2000, more than 3,000 existing homes changed hands in Waco and its suburbs, according to Ingham, who uses figures from Waco’s Multiple Listing Service. The final tally of 3,146 represented an 8% increase between 2018 and 2019.
Supply and demand being the cornerstone of selling, it should come as no surprise that the average price for a home sold locally in 2019 increased nearly 9% between 2018 and 2019, settling at $217,443.
The increase was even more pronounced in December, when a monthly record 248 homes changed hands, carrying a $224,072 price norm.
In December 2000, the average price paid for an existing home sold in Greater Waco was $96,217, according to Ingham’s calculations.
Local figures dovetail nicely with statewide tallies released by the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University.
“A record 356,576 Texas homes sold through Multiple Listing Services in 2019, accelerating 3.8%,” Real Estate Center spokesman David Jones wrote in an email. “Single-family sales are projected to increase 6.4% in 2020, assuming mortgage rates remain relatively low and economic activity continues.”
Factors boosting home sales included a drop of 60 basis points in the 30-year fixed mortgage rate, to a three-year low of 3.9%, Jones said. Mortgage applications for home purchases rose 26.7% in 2019, and refinance mortgage applications nearly tripled, he said.
The Texas median home price increased by $7,500 to $240,000 statewide. The point at which an equal number of homes have been sold above and below a given amount is considered the median price.
The number of permits issued to build homes in Waco reached 624 last year, a 16% increase from 2018. Builders did not even pause for inclement weather, securing a record 152 permits during the fourth quarter, 67% more than the fourth quarter of 2018, and a record 34 in December, a 36% jump.
Inflation-adjusted total dollar volume of existing home sales “put up some fantastic numbers in 2019, easily setting records and outpacing the 2018 total by some 16%,” Ingham said. Specifically, $692 million was spent on existing homes in 2019, a 13.2% increase from the previous year.
Still, overall retail spending was nothing to crow about.
In fact, the Grinch dominated December, with retail spending hitting $303 million, a 1.1% decline from the $307 million a year earlier.
Yearlong retail spending of $3.75 billion was fractionally higher than that in 2018, but it far outdistanced that 20 years earlier, the GWEI base year, when spending totaled almost $1 billion less than current figures.
During those two decades, retailing options have multiplied to include the sprawling Central Texas Marketplace at West Loop 340 and Interstate 35.
Other revelations of note in Ingham’s report include the following:
- Local dealerships sold $50 million worth of vehicles in December.
- Building permits valued at $35 million were issued in December for non-residential projects, including commercial and industrial buildings. That is a 186.9% jump from December the previous year.
- Waco continues to burnish its reputation as a tourist town, with hotel-motel revenue in 2019 approaching $69 million, a 6.4% increase from the previous year. Those totals could grow as Chip and Joanna Gaines have embarked on a $10 million upgrade and expansion of Magnolia Market at the Silos downtown, which already attracts an estimated 30,000 visitors weekly. Also, Topgolf, known for its climate-controlled driving ranges and table-side food and beverage service, confirmed this week it will expand to Waco, opening an attraction at New Road and I-35 by this fall.
- The jobless rate for the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan counties, reached a record-low 3.0% in December. The local economy created an estimated 1,300 jobs between December 2018 and December 2019, according to Ingham’s estimates.
