The ranks of Abe Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and FDR are thinning, and their demise has nothing to do with monuments.
Pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters are running scared, their numbers falling as they fail to circulate through the economy due to COVID-19.
H-E-B, Waco’s dominant grocery chain, is not only requiring customers to wear masks but asking them to keep in mind the coin shortage when paying.
“If possible, we ask our customers to please use a debit card, credit card, correct change or other forms of payment,” said H-E-B spokeswoman Chelsea Thompson. “In the spirit of Texans helping Texans, H-E-B will launch ‘Change for Charity,’ an initiative that will allow customers to donate their change to nonprofit organizations such as local food banks.”
Starting immediately, said Thompson, checkers will ask customers if they would like to round up their cash transactions to the nearest dollar.
Aaron Luna, who manages the Whataburger restaurant at Lake Air and Valley Mills drives, said the dearth of coinage is on his radar screen.
“We have not placed restrictions on methods of payment, but we have made adjustments,” said Luna. “If you’re owed 95 cents in change, we’ll instead give you a dollar. We short ourselves instead of shorting the customer.”
He said transitioning to the use of debit or credit cards should prove a minor inconvenience, as nearly 75% of customers employ that method.
Whataburger’s Ryanne Dalton released a corporate statement, saying, “We’re doing our part to proactively combat any impacts of the national coin shortage. While our restaurants will continue to accept all forms of payment, we’re asking customers to pay with exact change, credit, debit or gift card, or through their Whataburger App, to help conserve coins.”
The Federal Reserve said a convergence of factors put coinage in dire straits. COVID-19 short-circuited demand as the economy hibernated. The U.S. Mint, protecting its own staffers, slowed production of coins. The shortage became magnified as states reopened, prompting the Fed on June 15 to impose limits on the metal currency it would give banks.
On June 30, it announced the establishment of the U.S. Coin Task Force, which it assigned to “identify, implement and promote actions to address COVID-19 related disruptions to normal coin circulation.”
Rallying its resources, and nudging the U.S. Mint, the Fed on Monday announced it would soon loosen the purse strings tied to coin production.
“Banks do have limits on how much in coins we can order each week,” said Dan Ingham, marketing director at First National Bank of Central Texas. “Fortunately, the Fed just released increased limits starting Monday.”
Ingham said the bank now possibly more than ever welcomes customers who bring in large change-filled containers or piggy banks.
“Our team always enjoys seeing how much cash the customer gets back or deposits into their account,” said Ingham in a message. “Some customers are shocked at just how much money they have in their piggy bank.”
He added the bank has a machine that wraps coins.
“So whenever coins are deposited, we are able to turn those into wrapped coins for our customers, so we are not totally dependent on the Fed for our coins,” said Ingham in an email message.
At the Lowe’s home improvement store on New Road, signs have appeared advising shoppers of the coin shortage and requesting exact change.
“To my knowledge, customers have been cooperative, though some have questioned why this is being done,” said employee Christopher Washington, in the customer service department, reached by phone. “Our bosses are putting up the signs, asking for exact change or payment cards.”
An associate at the 7-Eleven store on University Parks Drive said signs have appeared there as well, requesting use of exact change or credit cards.
She laughingly said the store also is accepting donations of change due.
“About half do, about half don’t,” she said when asked about response.
Hunter Neumann, part-owner of Capt. Billy Whizzbang’s hamburgers on Lake Air Drive, said the paucity of change has created a buzz.
“We’ve definitely been hearing about it around town, but our bank has not been having a shortage,” said Neumann, referencing the First National Bank of Central Texas. “We’ve definitely had enough change, so far at least.”
Business in general has been a roller-coaster ride, down as COVID-19 first made its presence felt, up when limitations on occupancy were loosened, down again the past two weeks as restrictions followed a surge.
“Our Union Hall location definitely has been hurt,” said Neumann, mentioning the food hall at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue.
“Business there is probably a quarter of what it was,” Neumann said.
James Recks’ company, Automatic Chef, keeps vending machines filled all over Central Texas. His business has suffered with the closing of schools, crowds being downsized in break rooms and a couple of call centers employing hundreds shutting down business permanently.
“My revenue has been off 30% the past 60 days,” he said.
And, yes, the coin shortage has contributed to hard times.
“In an instance or two, one of the banks I deal with had a shortage of quarters,” Recks said. “They seemed to be in short supply. Another bank said they were fine. We have machines with credit-card readers, and my goal is 100% with readers. But people with cash only, with $5 in their pocket, they don’t want to be stiffed on change when they buy a Coke.”
City of Waco spokesman Larry Holze said most city offices are closed for the pandemic. But the Cameron Park Zoo, he said, struck out when ordering coins from a bank authorized to do business with the county.
“There were certain denominations they could not get,” Holze said.
