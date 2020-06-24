Wearing a mask into public places became more than good advice Wednesday. It became a rule in Waco, and violators may face consequences.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver signed an emergency order Friday requiring masks to be worn in restaurants, retail establishments and public venues where social distancing is not practical. The Waco City Council approved the action Tuesday, putting the rule in place until July 7, with further extensions expected. The cities of Hewitt and Woodway have acted similarly, and McLennan County is pondering action.
Waco Code Enforcement officials will issue warnings before issuing citations that could cost business establishments up to $1,000 per day for not posting and enforcing notices that employees and visitors must wear face coverings, said Ryan Holt, Waco police chief and assistant city manager.
Tommie Hugghins, who has been selling suits at Dillard’s 29 years, said he will not stand face-to-face with anyone not sporting a face covering.
“Before the mayor made his announcement on Monday, about 40% were wearing masks and 60% were not,” Hugghins said by phone between fittings Wednesday. “But word is getting out. Those numbers are changing. A lot who did not wear masks now are wearing them, and I am surprised.”
He said the Richland Mall retailer of high-end merchandise has installed signs informing the public of Waco’s new masking standards.
“I’m not supposed to help if they’re not wearing a mask,” Hugghins said. “Everyone coming in is going to be asked if they have one.”
He said he would rather the store deal with enforcement before a visitor reaches his department.
“We have masks available, but I don’t know how far those will go,” he said.
Target
Employees at Waco’s Target store on Bosque Boulevard have posted the necessary signs and seek to educate guests about new policies as they enter the building, assistant manager Sharon Nelson said.
Beyond that, the store hopes for cooperation, Nelson said.
“The expectation is that everyone will follow those rules,” she said Wednesday. “It’s hard for me to gauge the percentage wearing masks, but as soon as it was announced, the very next day we saw a trend of increased mask use. And more are wearing them today than on day one.”
Employees, meanwhile, have been sporting masks two months.
And the employee count will continue to swell, Nelson said.
“This is a back-to-college store, and we’ve hired eight additional team members and will hire 15 more between July and August,” she said.
Texas Star Tire & Auto Repair at 4600 W. Waco Drive will continue limiting traffic in the waiting area and requiring masks of customers who enter, “unless they have a medical condition,” owner Devlin Cole said.
“Fortunately, there is enough room in the shop area to maintain social distancing, so they are not required to wear masks. … Business is OK, still a little slow, but that’s to be expected,” Cole said.
Dining out
Chris Arnesen, assistant manager at Golden Corral, 618 N. Valley Mills Drive, said most diners enter wearing masks but remove or adjust them in line as they place their orders or at the table when they prepare to eat.
“That’s probably the hard part for us,” Arnesen said.
The mask orders specify an exception for patrons at restaurants who are eating or drinking while maintaining 6 feet between parties.
Richland Mall’s website states the property is requiring anyone entering the premises to wear a mask or face covering.
It also prohibits groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area. It also has closed the children’s play area, soft seating areas and drinking fountains until further notice, according to the website.
The mall also requires management staff to wear masks while in common areas, and encourages stores to provide their employees with masks.
It also has placed hand sanitizers throughout the property.
‘Best for community’
At Cricket’s Grill and Draft House on Mary Avenue downtown, manager Guy Boutilier said, “The restaurant business being what it is today, if someone shows up without a mask, I’m going to give them one.”
Boutilier said trips around town in recent days served as reminders that enforcement of the masking guidelines will get stiffer.
“It’s something we have to do, and we’ll do what’s best for community,” he said. “Since day one, we’ve screened our employees upon arrival. We take their temperature and ask them to fill out a screening form modeled after Centers for Disease Control requirements. Step two, they go wash their hands. We’ve taken this quite seriously.”
He said the establishment does have face masks available.
“I don’t know if we’ll charge $1 apiece for them,” Boutilier said. “I do know we’ll not be turning anybody away at the door.”
He said an unruly patron objecting to wearing a mask likely would not be too different from any other unruly customer.
“We’ve been doing this a long time, and if they don’t fall in line, they will be asked to leave,” he said. “We’ll deal with the shenanigans.”
Officials with the Waco Code Enforcement office could not be reached for comment late Wednesday on how masking enforcement went the first day.
H-E-B
On Tuesday evening, a visitor to the H-E-B grocery store at Wooded Acres Drive and Bosque Boulevard would have seen most customers wearing masks.
Responding to a request for comment, H-E-B released a statement saying store leaders in Waco “are working hard to implement the new mask ordinance today. … We have seen a lot of positive remarks. Here at H-E-B, we believe it is incredibly important for retailers to collaborate with the local government during this critical public health issue.”
Meanwhile, Startup Waco spokeswoman April Leman said masks are required in all common areas of the coworking space at 605 Austin Ave. Users with private offices there are not required to wear masks, “as long as they maintain physical distancing with those meeting with them.”
She said use of Startup Waco facilities has declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, with most clients choosing to work from home.
“We’ve deferred all membership fees,” Leman said. “No one has been charged unless they reactivated their account and wanted to come back. We’ve kept membership on pause. Obviously coworking is a big part of what we do, but only a part. We support the business community in a variety of ways, including transitioning to virtual meetings as a resource.”
