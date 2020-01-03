A bearded mannequin sits atop the roof next to a green-and-gold Baylor University flag flapping in the breeze. Outside, a vintage delivery vehicle sits parked, a dashing character with a pencil-thin mustache painted on its side.
This is Shorty's place, Shorty's Pizza Shack at 1712 S. 12th St., a joint that got its start in 2011 and now is surrounded by towering, nearly new apartment complexes catering to Baylor students. Up the street, heavy equipment growls like an empty stomach. Interstate 35 is getting a $341 million makeover.
Getting to Shorty's from here, there or nearly anywhere has become a lesson in patience and map reading, unless familiarity with the neighborhood overrides obstacles. A bridge crossing the interstate at South 11th and South 12th streets, linking the Shorty's neighborhood to downtown, bit the dust, knocked to the ground by work crews who eventually will bring in a replacement. The I-35 frontage road running near Baylor and businesses including Shorty's, Cupp's Drive Inn and Vitek's, among others, is clogged, its exits and entrances blocked.
But Shorty's survives, thrives and even plans an expansion. It will take in lease space next door once occupied by a smoke shop and convenience store. It leveled a house that once hugged the property line opposite the smoke shop. Options on what to do with the vacancy dance in the heads of owner and manager Kyle Ferguson and co-owner Ted Browning, who now lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Both are Baylor graduates, so Ferguson can recall when the Shorty's space was home to Casa de Oso, a Tex-Mex restaurant.
He said Shorty's is prepared to spend almost $300,000 making the low slung space stand tall in the face of challenges. A building permit valued at $220,000 has been secured, which does not reflect the price of two or three new ovens in the works. It would go a long way toward building an additional kitchen. Representatives of K4 Construction are dropping by.
Ferguson said Shorty's suffered pangs when the I-35 project shifted to drive. But fans slowly but surely found ways to navigate the changing landscape.
"We plan now to expand," Ferguson said matter-of-factly. "We're going to keep going and see what happens. Either we will continue to make a profit or we'll run the place into the ground. We've needed more room for years."
Shorty's wants to capitalize on the trend toward home delivery of food and drink. Its proximity to campus would make that a logical next step, Ferguson said. Shorty's uses its delivery vehicle to fill catering demands, sometimes toting 200 or more steaming pies to functions. Carry-out orders also are popular, as the Shorty's dining room is limited to 60 visitors.
"Our breakdown is 65% dine-in, 35% carry-out," Ferguson said. "We are unapologetically Baylor fans, and students are a big factor in Shorty's success. We don't have a lot of rules, try to create a fun vibe. We want our customers to have a good time because we're having a good time."
Decoratively speaking, Shorty's bleeds green and gold. There are "Hex-Tex" T-shirts, a reminder of Baylor's 34-24 victory over the University of Texas Longhorns in 1974, breaking a 17-game winless streak against Darrell Royal's wishbone-heavy football team. The win cleared the way for the Bears' first league title in 50 years. There are green-and-gold "growl" towels and black-and-white images of Baylor and Waco scenes sharing walls with signs blaring Wild Acre Brewing Co., Shock Top Belgian White and $4 Boone's Farm on Saturdays.
Sundays bring out a family atmosphere at Shorty's, as youngsters join their parents on the covered patio, Ferguson said.
The menu, reduced to basic elements, promises pizza, beer and wings.
"Everything's handmade, no preservatives," Ferguson said. "We make our own dough daily, hand-cut our veggies, make our own marinara sauce and ranch dressing. We like to know what we're putting in our dishes."
A Pizza Pillow is Shorty's take on a calzone. Sic 'Em Sauce, Bones-A-Roni and hot wings contain secret ingredients Ferguson would not divulge.
He said a silver lining to the ongoing I-35 attention is that much of Shorty's neighborhood is cut off from the outside world. Students with limited travel options pursue sustenance nearer their dormitory or apartment.
That being the case, Shorty's captive customer base has ballooned.
"I would guess there have been 2,000 beds added the past five years within a block or two or walking distance of Shorty's," said Russell Trippet, president of Brothers Management, which manages rentals aimed at students.
Arrivals include the five-story U Pointe on Speight Apartments, Park Place Waco Apartments and The View on 10th, all multi-story properties built between 2014 and 2017, according to Tribune-Herald reporting.
"There has been a big influx of apartments, including on that site where the old H-E-B was demolished," Trippet said, referencing the grocery store near Baylor that closed in 2013 and became vacant when H-E-B built its new superstore on South Valley Mills Drive.
Cupp's Drive Inn, a decades-old favorite for burgers served carside at one time, is weathering the I-35 storm for now, said part-owner Freddie Johnson, whose mom, Betty Johnson, had worked there since 1957 before passing in 2014. The joint known for its fries, onion rings, steak fingers and burgers has benefited from growing tourist traffic, but has suffered a dip in business recently as I-35 is torn apart, Johnson said.
"I've had plenty of people who used to drive over from downtown say they're not coming back until they get this done," Johnson said. "But we made it through something similar back when my mom was here, when the city was involved in construction on 15th Street, between Speight and James. Business was down to nothing. But we've continued to serve what our customers believe is good quality food, not fast-food. We peel our own potatoes, make our own onion rings, serve fresh steak."
Johnson said she hopes customers will adjust to the traffic and turmoil and continue their patronage of a locally-owned place trying to survive.
So far, so good, said Abi Skeeler, who manages Barefoot Campus Outfitter, 1508 Speight Ave., when she's not attending class at Baylor.
"Our busiest time is during the football season, and we did not see a reduction in customers," Skeeler said. "We had a good turnout."
The business sells not only Baylor-centric merchandise but also apparel with nods to Baylor's hometown and its landmarks, the Waco Suspension Bridge, for example.
Paxton Dove, who owns Dancing Bear Pub, 1117 Speight Ave., said the watering hole experienced leaner times during the past semester. He does not know whether to blame I-35 or increased competition from new arrivals Waco Ale Co., Southern Roots Brewery and The Brew and Chew by Backyard.
"Personally speaking, I haven't had any problems getting back and forth to work," said Dove, who lives near Cameron Park. "I get to see the river twice a day, which is nice. It's not the end of the world. It's progress, as they say."
