Robert Pearson shines the shoes of Scott Lankford (above) at his new location inside the lobby of the Extraco bank corporate location on 1700 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Pearson saw his 14-year tenure of shining shoes at Waco Regional Airport end in September, when the city terminated his contract.

Pearson said his loyal customers and new customers can find him in the lobby of the bank from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.   > Read more

