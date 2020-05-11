Do It Best Circle Hardware Supply employee Katelynn Pizzio arranges paint products at the La Salle Avenue store, which has been able to remain open and maintain steady business while other stores have been forced to shut down.
No sales mean no sales taxes, so COVID-19-related store and restaurant shutdowns in late March spelled trouble for Waco this month.
At $3.46 million, the city's rebate from the Texas Comptroller's Office was 6% less than the $3.68 million refund Waco pocketed in May a year ago, well before the coronavirus was even a far-off concern, much less a pandemic. Still, some retailers have maintained steady, if altered, business.
Sales tax rebates reflect local governments' share of consumer spending. Economists including Amarillo-based Karr Ingham, who prepares a monthly snapshot of Waco trends, said lean days loomed as residents hunkered down and retail and dining establishments bowed to pressure, and directives, from Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.
The first installment affected by the closures came last week, when Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar sent $824 million in rebates to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts. That is a 5% decline from last May's outlay.
Possibly the worst is yet to come, Hegar said in a press release.
"Widespread social distancing requirements were not in place across much of the state until late March, meaning the impact of those measures affected only a portion of allocations for this month," Hegar said. "The agency expects next month's allocations, based on April sales, will show steeper declines."
Rebates in May reflect March sales reported to Hegar's office in April.
Already the city of Waco is bracing for impact.
Budget manager Laura Cox said Monday her office believes sales tax revenue will fall $6.5 million shy of the $39 million mark previously established in 2020 budget projections.
"And the adjustment is coronavirus-related," Cox said. "We may refine this projection after the June 2020 sales tax numbers come in."
Sales tax typically represents 26% to 30% of the city's general fund every year, Deputy City Manager Bradley Ford recently told the Tribune-Herald. The city analyzed several possibilities in tweaking its predictions of sales tax proceeds, the worst-case scenario envisioning an $8 million shortfall.
Major metro areas statewide joined Waco in feeling the pinch.
Houston and Dallas suffered declines of 10.3% and 9.4%, respectively, in their May sales tax rebates. San Antonio experienced a 10.7% dropoff, El Paso, 11%, Midland, 9.5%, Fort Worth, 6.5%, and Austin, 4.5%. Even Arlington, home to the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, Six Flags, and the Texas Rangers' sparkling new baseball stadium, Globe Life Park, suffered a meltdown, watching its sales tax check in May plunge 13.7%.
Interestingly, a few Waco suburbs enjoyed stellar May refunds.
Woodway, Crawford, Lorena and Lacy Lakeview enjoyed double-digit increases. Lacy Lakeview saw a stunning 53% increase.
Retail response to the pandemic has been varied and spotty, depending upon respective designations as essential or non-essential. Richland Mall closed for weeks, and Central Texas Marketplace was lifeless. But Walmart, Lowe's Home Improvement, Target, H-E-B, Orscheln Farm and Home and others continued to operate, though some with limited hours, staffing or access.
"We have been extremely busy," said J.P. Pizzio, who manages Circle Hardware Supply on La Salle Avenue. "All team members have continued working, and we've not had to reduce hours. We've been blessed."
Sales of bleach, hand sanitizer, disinfectant and paper products have skyrocketed, and deliveries to building contractors remain steady.
Texas Comptroller's Office spokesperson Kevin Lyons said Hegar will revise his revenue forecast for the state's 2020-21 biennium in July.
"He said publicly sales tax will be revised downward by billions," Lyons said.
Ingham said he expects conditions to worsen before improving.
"April, the first full month of the shutdown, will almost certainly look terrible in terms of the sales tax numbers," he said in an email. "April taxable spending has already occurred, obviously, but we will not know until the June sales tax report just how bad April actually was."
April could prove to be the worst of the worst, Ingham said.
"In Waco, as in other places, the economy is beginning to reopen, but spending as reflected by tax receipts will likely continue to suffer for months into the future," Ingham said. "This is for two reasons: First, the local (and beyond) economy is not going to fully reopen immediately. That will be spread out over time, and economic activity will not return to predownturn levels for at least months into the future, and perhaps longer."
He said the loss of jobs and disposable income also must be reckoned with.
President Donald Trump has said he believes the economy will steadily build momentum and then boom as the pandemic wanes.
"I am not suggesting I strongly disagree with Trump," Ingham said. "I think there is the potential for a sharp upward recovery when the economy is re-engaged. This means that the sooner the economy is fully reopened the better and faster the outcome. I suspect there is some aspect of him simply being a cheerleader and expressing hopeful optimism that will be the case."
After all, an election may hang in the balance, Ingham said.
Waco-based economist Ray Perryman said uncertainty reigns over how best to stay healthy during an economic return to normalcy.
"Assuming that the basic structure of the economy remains in place, we should see a relatively rapid comeback," Perryman said.
But perspective remains essential, considering the pandemic's unprecedented assault on local, national and international economies.
"When we begin to recover, it will take a while just to get back where we were," Perryman said. "In Texas, for example, we are expecting major losses now, with some growth later in the year. For the year as a whole, we are expecting employment losses of about 6.5% relative to 2019."
He said he expects 5.5% job growth in 2021.
"That is an impressive pace, but leaves the state below where it was in 2019," Perryman said. "We don't expect to see the 2019 job levels again until 2022, and it will take even longer to get back to where Texas would have been if the pandemic had never happened. In other words, it is reasonable to expect solid growth once things normalize to some extent, but most of it will just be getting back what was quickly and dramatically lost."
