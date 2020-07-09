Stimulus checks in hand and craving a break from hunkering down, consumers went on a spending spree in May, pushing retail sales higher than expected.
Locally, the Waco suburbs of Lacy Lakeview, Robinson, Hewitt, Beverly Hills, Bellmead and Lorena received sales tax checks showing local businesses took part in the festivities. Each city received July sales tax rebates reflecting double-digit increases from July last year. Waco's July check was up slightly from last year's.
Joey MacArthur, who owns a local novelty and antique shop, said the boom missed his Savage Finds Antiques, where walk-in traffic has fallen 75%. But he is happy for his fellow business owners, expects his fortunes to improve with a move to Austin Avenue, and said he believes the May resurgence reflects efforts by "Texans to support fellow Texans."
Statewide results, however, were lackluster. The Comptroller's Office sent rebates totaling $483 million to cities around the state, a dip of 1.1% from July last year. Three of Texas' larger cities — Dallas, Houston and Austin — took it on the chin, registering declines in their rebates of 12%, 13% and 10.8%, respectively, the state reported.
Sales taxes collected in May return to cities in the form of rebates in July.
Lacy Lakeview saw its rebate skyrocket 44% year-over-year, the Texas Comptroller's Office reported. Bellmead's jumped 13%, Beverly Hills' 13.5%, Hewitt's 16.1% and Robinson's 23.8%. The city of West enjoyed a 14.7% increase, while Crawford's refund based on sales increased a whopping 62%, the state reported.
In the midst of this May spending surge, Waco received a $3.13 million rebate, about $8,000 more than it collected for May last year, an increase of less than half a percent. When a community's monthly rebate routinely reaches into the millions of dollars, it takes more to move the needle, from a percentage standpoint. Possibly more impressive is that Waco has received rebates totaling $23 million for the calendar year, only fractionally less than the $23.06 million to date last year, pre-COVID-19.
Waco accomplished this feat even though its most popular tourist attraction, Magnolia Market at the Silos, entered COVID-19-induced hibernation in March, reopening June 1. Richland Mall followed orders and closed to limit the virus' spread, tossing open its doors again May 1. Several mall stores delayed their reopening, among them JCPenney and Bath & Body Works. The Richland Mall website reported this week that Victoria's Secret now is operational, joining Build-A-Bear workshop as a very late arrival.
As new COVID-19 cases have spiked, bars have had to close again after a reopening, and restaurants have filled orders in fits and starts, alternately offering drive-thru or curbside service, being allowed to reach 75% of dining room capacity before returning to a 50% limit, as ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary took the good news on sales tax revenue in stride.
The July rebate "is just a snapshot. We're still down 1% for the year, and I like to look at things a year at a time," Zakhary said.
The higher revenue could be partially thanks to increased online sales, he said.
"Also, when I walk into these stores, I notice that taxable items like paper goods, sporting goods and cleaning products have really been picked over," Zakhary said. "Walk into an H-E-B after the early evening rush at 6 or 7 o'clock, and you'll see a lot of supplies gone."
People stuck at home also are pursuing diversions including riding bikes and tossing footballs, he said.
MacArthur, who relocated to Waco from Hawaii and opened the offbeat shop called Savage Finds Antiques, said the May boom must have missed his place of business on South Sixth Street, near the Magnolia Market complex.
"I would say our in-person business is down 75%, though our online sales have grown tremendously," MacArthur said.
His inventory of eclectic merchandise changes almost daily. He said visitors from abroad once beat a path to Savage Finds, but the COVID-19 onset changed that scenario.
The May results may reflect an effort to support local business, MacArthur said.
"I think Texans are helping fellow Texans," he said. "As consumers, we've wanted to spend money locally, with people we may know or have a relationship with. We also find ourselves stopping on the way home from work, visiting places we've hardly ever been to before."
Despite the ongoing struggles, he expects better days ahead, having reached an agreement to relocate to the iconic Sironia boutique on Austin Avenue, MacArthur said.
"We're fine. We'll survive," he said. "We'll be here for COVID-73."
Jubilee Food Market, a small grocery store at 15th Street and Colcord Avenue, enjoyed a stellar May, manager Robert Lopez said. Monthly sales increased from $47,734 in May last year to $63,527 this year, though pandemic-related shortages sometimes meant doing without merchandise.
Lopez became a hit with shoppers by refusing to follow larger chains and big-box retailers in placing purchase limits on popular items, he said.
The New York Times, reporting last month on impressive May sales nationwide, credited the surge to prevailing warm weather, and a sense of relief that dormant stores and dining establishments were awakening, inviting patrons to enter and shop, or at least place orders from the curb.
Also at play, according to the Times report, was the first round of stimulus money: $1,200 per recipient, plus $500 per child. The Trump administration and lawmakers currently are considering a second serving of checks.
"Going forward, wallets are primed, increased foot traffic shows that consumers are returning to stores, and retailers are ready to meet their demand, but we are likely to remain on a roller coaster for a while," National Retail Federation Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz wrote in a post on the federation's website responding to the May results.
"What we need to look at is the trajectory of employment and the direction of the virus. There's hope for a turnaround in the economy in the third quarter, but if the virus has a reawakening, we're going to see some serious situations for consumers," Kleinhenz concluded in his analysis.
