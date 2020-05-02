Work on the sweeping Riverfront project formerly known as the Brazos Promenade development has finally started.
Last month, the Waco City Council signed off on an April 15 start day for Catalyst Urban Development’s plans to turn the several blocks of city-owned riverfront property into a mixed-use development with shops, restaurants, apartments and a hotel. The project was first announced in December 2015. Now, parts of the site are fenced off as crews prepare to demolish some city of Waco buildings that still sit on the property.
The area is now under the new name “Riverfront.” The residential development will be called Riverfront Lofts, and any hotel that joins the development will have “at the riverfront” added to its name.
“We’re trying to make it easy so a resident, business owner or anyone in between in Waco can say ‘let’s go to the riverfront,’” Catalyst co-founder Paris Rutherford said.
Deputy City Manger Bradley Ford said the city will remain involved, monitoring the construction of public infrastructure as it is built.
“Any time you build multimillion dollars of streets, sewer and water, as well as the farmers market improvements, we want to make sure it’s done to our specifications,” Ford said. “That’s going to involve a third-party construction manager we’re going to employ.”
The Waco Downtown Farmers Market got its start on city property that became part of the development, and the market has been operating out of a downtown parking lot while Catalyst gets to work on incorporating a place for it to return to along the river.
After demolition, crews will start on site infrastructure including storm sewers and utility lines.
“We’re in abatement of the existing structures that are out there,” Rutherford said. “There was materials that need to be removed to meet safety requirements before they’re demolished.”
The project originally included four phases of development and construction, and after multiple delays Catalyst dropped the fourth phase altogether. Rutherford said the fourth phase would have been located in the far northeast corner of the property.
“We were looking at a couple of restaurants,” Rutherford said. “I’m sure we could probably make that up in our other phases. I don’t think, in the end, we’re going to be too far off from what we were thinking before.”
Rutherford said the area, which is currently home to an asphalt parking lot and is in a flood plain, would have been difficult to develop.
The first phase will include work on three blocks along Webster Avenue and University Parks Drive to build apartments, with some room for offices and commercial spaces. The second phase would include restaurants and retail, and the third phase will bring more of the same.
“We are all underway, and we have no plans to slow up,” Rutherford said.
The first facilities are expected to open in about a year, with other openings following over the next 20 months or so.
“We’ve been in discussions for a while now with some hotel groups and operators and we’ll continue those,” Rutherford said. “Meanwhile we’re also in conversations with folks from a larger, destination restaurant and venue standpoint for what’s out on the river.”
Rutherford said if a destination restaurant decides to come to the riverfront, work will start immediately, regardless of what phase of construction the project is in.
“If you look at a use that draws from a larger area, that has a combination of indoor and outdoor dining and also has music, you can go there and do multiple things,” Rutherford said. “You can listen to music, you can get food, you can sit inside or out, so it’s good in the winter and summer. That’s what we’re after, an all-inclusive, all-encompassing experience along the river.”
