While bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters are under specific restrictions, self-imposed precautions vary for retailers and other local entities.
Operations of just about every stripe are at least adapting in the public health emergency.
Waco’s Richland Mall demonstrates a mixed bag of responses, with anchors Dillard’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Gordmans choosing to remain open but JC Penney announcing it would shutter its stores nationwide late Wednesday until April 2 as a precautionary measure.
Also late Wednesday, the franchisee of the Chick-fil-A location in the mall announced on social media that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19 and the location would be closed until further notice.
“We are working with the Waco-McLennan County Health District, as well as disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant in accordance with public health guidelines,” according to the post, which bears the name of franchisee Jake Roye. “A re-opening date will be determined following clearance from local health authorities.”
It is unclear whether the employee’s positive test is one of the six in McLennan County confirmed by local public health officials as of Wednesday evening.
Waco Restaurant Association President Kyle Citrano said Wednesday night he was aware of the notice, and siad it is a “real eye-opener.” The news is especially unfortunate since Chick-fil-A was one of the first national entities to close its dining rooms as a measure against COVID-19, Citrano said.
“Unfortunately in this industry you’re always standing in front of the customer, putting yourself at risk,” he said. “It’s tough. It’s a moral dilemma.”
Many responses to the post about the positive test inquired about the employee’s schedule and the potential for transmission to other workers and to customers.
Elsewhere in the mall, other stores already had announced temporary closures, including Foot Action, Foot Locker, Champ Sports and Kids Foot Locker. Hibbett Sports, which offers a a broader selection of sports apparel, remains in business, at least for the time being, according to information on the mall website.
“Mall hours remain unchanged in order to allow our retailers the flexibility to operate,” said Stacey Keating, spokesperson for CBL Properties, the Tenessee-based company that owns the mall. “However, certain retailers will follow their own corporate or owner guidelines for temporary closures or modified hours.”
The mall remains open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The former Sears space in the mall built in 1980 is being converted to a nearly 180,000-square-foot Dillard’s location to open later this year.
Others announcing they have closed temporarily include Bath & Body Works, Hollister, Earthbound Trading Co., American Eagle Outfitters, Victoria’s Secret and H&M, a women’s fashion retailer. Trade magazine Business Insider released a list of retailers announcing they have temporarily closed locations nationally because of coronavirus concerns. Stores with a local presence include Belk, LOFT, Gap Stores, Sephora, Lane Bryant, Catherines, Justice, Belk, Old Navy, Chico’s, Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank.
Other businesses of note in Greater Waco likewise are making adjustments:
L3Harris Technologies, the aircraft modification plant at Texas State Technical College’s airport and Waco’s largest industrial employer, with 775 on its staff, has implemented steps to reduce virus exposure. They include teleworking where possible, suspending non-essential business travel and participation in external events, and temporarily restricting visitor access, spokesman Jim Burke said.
So far, measures have not impacted employment, L3Harris reported.
The First National Bank of Central Texas is offering loan customers a two-month break from making payments, President and CEO Randy Crawford said in a press release. There will be no fees involved in the deferral.
Stage Stores, the Houston-based parent company of Gordmans, Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage, has adjusted store operating hours. Until further notice, stores carrying these brands will remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Discount Tire, 5101 W. Waco Drive, issued a press release urging customers to make appointments to reduce wait times. It said Discount Tire will fix flats, replace tires if necessary, and assist with maintaining air pressure. It will not rotate or balance tires or make non-state-mandated snow tire changeovers.
Through June 12, Balcones Distilling downtown will not conduct tours or open the bar to serve cocktails or beer. Its visitors’ center will remain open for guests buying bottles of whiskey and branded merchandise.
James Avery Artisan Jewelry has closed all stores through March 27, including the new and larger location in Central Texas Marketplace.
