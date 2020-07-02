The Waco economy staggered in May, but news was not all bad. Car dealerships recovered from a disastrous April, residents are returning to work and those selling homes are getting good prices.
But Greater Waco Chamber executive Kris Collins, who presented the findings, offered a personal opinion that recovery hinges on a “smart” approach to reopening the economy. She said another shutdown could devastate businesses already teetering on collapse, and urged the public to put up with the minor inconvenience of wearing masks.
Not doing so “could ripple through the economy for years and years,” said Collins, the chamber of commerce’s industry recruiter and senior vice president.
West Texas economist Karr Ingham, who prepares the monthly Greater Waco Economic Index sponsored by the First National Bank of Central Texas and Tribune-Herald, said in his summary that COVID-19 “took a machete to the Waco metro economy for the second full month in May.”
Every sector suffered year-over-year declines, though the average price of a home sold in May was up more than $10,000 from May last year.
Ingham said the GWEI raw score of 129.3 represents a 2.3-point drop from April, but he found a silver lining in that “some numbers began to stabilize and there are indications the economy is beginning to spark back to life.”
Collins, who discussed Ingham’s findings during a Zoom meeting, said Waco’s jobless rate is trending below state and national averages. She lauded the diversity of Greater Waco’s economy. Employment in six categories is greater than 10% of the area’s total, “making it the most diverse among comparable cities such as Abilene, Amarillo, Bryan-College Station, Lubbock, Midland and Tyler,” she said while displaying a graphic.
Revised figures suggest the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan counties, lost 11,300 jobs between March and April, not the 12,300 originally reported, Ingham said in his report.
Between April and May, employment in the Waco MSA increased by about 1,500, Ingham reported, applying a seasonal adjustment.
The jobless rate dipped from 10.5% to 10% during that period.
Collins also noted that the Purchasing Managers’ Index, which gauges the prevailing direction of economic trends in the manufacturing and service sectors, increased locally from 36.1 in April to 49.6 in May.
“Above 50 is good,” Collins said.
The index prepared by the Federal Reserve reflects new orders, inventory levels and production, she said.
The leisure and lodging industry continues to crater, as travelers and tourists generally remain hunkered down at home because of COVID-19.
Revenue generated by hotels and motels fell an “extraordinary” 72% and has slipped almost 30% through May compared to last year, Ingham said.
On the positive side, Magnolia Market at the Silos has reopened, as has the Waco Hilton that anchors the Waco Convention Center complex.
Vehicle sales tanked in April, falling 28% from April last year and suffering a $15 million decline between March and April, Ingham reported.
What a difference a month makes, he added.
“Spending on new and used motor vehicles in the Waco metro area shot right back up by $15.2 million in May, which is essentially level with the May 2019 auto spending,” Ingham reported. “Year-to-date auto spending is now down by 2% compared to the first five months of a year ago.”
Even the housing sector, long a GWEI stalwart, showed cracks in May.
A total of 262 single-family homes changed hands, Ingham reported, relying on the Waco Multiple Listing Service in his calculations. That is 44 fewer than the 306 homes sold in May a year ago. Year-to-date through May, 1,135 homes were sold, down 4.4% from the first five months last year.
Those choosing to sell their homes during COVID-19 are getting good prices.
The average home sales price in May was $232,960, a 5.2% jump from the $221,402 norm in May a year earlier. The average through May is $225,895, 7.1% beyond the average through five months last year.
Construction of new homes hit a wall in May. Permits were issued to build 29 residences in Waco, compared to a record 56 permits issued in May last year.
The 280 permits issued through May last year also set a record, while the 210 issued through May this year is the lowest since 2016, Ingham said.
Despite the rocky road, the dollar volume of home sales through May is neck-and-neck with last year: $257.2 million versus $257.9 million.
Retail spending has not declined as much as some might expect. It reached $329 million in May, a 4.5% drop from $344 million in May last year. For the year through May it stands at $1.58 billion, actually a 1.4% increase.
But those numbers require an explanation, Ingham said.
The May general spending total was based on sales in March and reported to the Texas Comptroller’s Office in April for rebates to cities in May.
Purchases were made before the effects of the slowdown to come had yet to be realized,” Ingham said. “The June numbers will continue to suffer, obviously, because June sales tax totals are based on April spending activity, the first full month for negative COVID-19 economic effects.”
In conclusion, Ingham wrote that “The greater Waco economy will continue to suffer under the weight of COVID-19 and its aftereffects for months to come as the choppy economic restart advances. … The pace and nature of employment recovery in Waco will be of particular interest in coming months, as hopefully the economy continues to add jobs back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.