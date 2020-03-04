Topgolf may open its climate-controlled, high-tech driving range around the corner from New Road and Interstate 35 before the year ends, and a national-name bowling and entertainment concept soon will make public its plans, a representative of Houston-based NewQuest said during a Waco visit Wednesday.
NewQuest is spearheading efforts to place a 285,000-square-foot entertainment and dining complex on 143 acres between the Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership and Central Texas Marketplace. It would include a 14-screen Cinemark theater and a one-story Topgolf.
NewQuest Vice President Austen Baldridge, a Baylor University graduate, spoke Wednesday about the company's proposed Cottonwood Creek Market, with a packed house filling a meeting room at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce headquarters downtown.
Baldridge said NewQuest became convinced Waco was under-served with entertainment options and felt it could fill the void with acreage it bought at New Road and I-35 in a deal brokered by local commercial real estate specialist Jon Spelman, who attended Wednesday's presentation.
Later, in a phone interview, Spelman said NewQuest is a "2,000-pound gorilla" in Texas real estate circles, with projects unfolding statewide.
Spelman said his records show NewQuest acquired the property in 2013 from Pilot Travel Centers, a chain of truck stops, which took possession when it bought rival Flying J out of bankruptcy. Flying J had built a travel center at New Road and I-35 on 25 acres, though to acquire the parcel it needed, it had to agree to buy the entirety of a 245-acre cornfield, Spelman said.
That is the land on which NewQuest will place its sprawling entertainment complex, with room to later add multi-family housing.
"I am more excited than ever before. This really is a fantastic entertainment district coming together," said Seth Morris, economic development vice president for the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
Morris said Cottonwood Creek Market will become more than a place to eat, view movies, play Topgolf, mingle with friends and while away a few hours. It represents an addition to Waco's quality of life, an attraction that may enhance efforts to keep talented young people from leaving.
"I was aware of the tenants NewQuest is proposing, but seeing the site plan in a rendered format kind of brings it home, allows you to visualize the potential of the property," Morris said. "Austen has connections to the community, and seeing how passionate about the project as he was left a very positive impression. To learn that Topgolf could get here this year, and the first two anchor projects could be in place the first quarter of 2021, that made quite an impression. We could see dirt moving at any time, very soon."
Baldridge again declined to reveal the bowling-related entity that may anchor a 48,000-square-foot entertainment complex beside the movie theater. A rendering included in an information packet distributed Wednesday had the name "Main Event" in small lettering across a building where a "Family Bowling Entertainment Retailer" would be coming soon.
The Tribune-Herald reported Feb. 18 that a local real estate agent not involved in Cottonwood Creek Market had heard rumblings Main Event was interested. The Main Event website says the concept features "chef-inspired dining, over 100 virtual and interactive games, multi-level laser tag and state-of-the-art bowling." Select locations, meanwhile, include billiards, gravity ropes, rock climbing, mini-golf, bocce ball, karaoke and virtual reality games.
Waco City Councilman Jim Holmes, who also attended Baldridge's talk, said he also is impressed with the ambitious timetable NewQuest has unveiled.
"I am excited and pleased to see this project is very much on schedule," Holmes said in an interview.
He said the venture contributes to Waco's "stickiness," its ability to entice tourists to extend their visits, possibly stay the week or the weekend after visiting Magnolia Market at the Silos, the cluster of museums near downtown and Cameron Park.
He said the development is well worth the $5.3 million in sales and property tax rebates the city has pledged to help cover the cost of project-related infrastructure. This would include installing detention ponds, waterlines, sanitary sewer lines and storm water drainage, according to a fact sheet the city released. Council members this week approved an amendment to the contract asking that NewQuest replace a larger portion of the sanitary sewer line "to prepare the property for future development" beyond NewQuest.
For this work, NewQuest will receive no more than $600,000, or no more than half the cost of the sanitary sewer upgrades, according to the fact sheet.
The amended contract also extends the period of time the developer has to obtain two certificates of occupancy for the family entertainment center from July 3, 2021, to October 31, 2021, according to the fact sheet.
Melett Harrison, who oversees economic development for the city of Waco, said extending the deadline gives NewQuest a cushion in completing the project in time to qualify for tax breaks. She said this move was made partly because of the city's request that NewQuest upgrade more sanitary sewer lines.
Also attending Wednesday's presentation was Robert McCollum, a commercial real estate agent with offices in Waco and Dallas. He said during an interview he has started marketing several vacant tracts totaling more than 150 acres at the southwest corner of Interstate 35 and South Hewitt Drive, where he envisions a mixed-use development anchored by a grocery store.
"It could be something like this on a smaller scale," McCollum said, referencing NewQuest's Cottonwood Creek Market.
In a promotional packet, McCollum wrote that the a grocer and an entertainment group anchor could be enough "to get this conceptually planned project" started by late next year.
