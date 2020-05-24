While many restaurants have had to scramble to keep traction recently, a new three-in-one restaurant in Mart has found solid footing in its first month in business.
Mart residents and business partners Andrew Wiley and Henry Witt III opened The Rail Yard BBQ, Burgers & Fried Chicken takeout restaurant at 302 E. Texas Ave. late last month, filling a left void in the small town by the recent closure of Bada Bing Burger Joint, which operated in the same space.
"There is nothing to eat down here, so with three restaurants in one we can open the opportunity for someone to have the options of barbecue or fried chicken, and mostly burgers, because burgers are a staple down here in Mart," Wiley said. "A three-in-one restaurant, it is hard to do, but if you can do and pick the right people to run it, it can definitely work here."
Bada Bing's recent closure rekindled an old idea for Witt and Wiley, who also owns a barbecue food truck called U Smell That.
"Andrew approached me about opening a restaurant about two years ago, and we had just kicked the idea around and at one point we thought about opening a sit-down restaurant in downtown Mart," Witt said. "Renovation costs of properties in downtown Mart are pretty high and that's when Bada Bing went out of business and we jumped at the property when it became available."
Keeping a focus on burgers was key for the new operation, which added fried chicken and barbecue, particularly brisket and pulled pork nachos, to the menu and kept the same takeout model, which is particularly suited to the moment.
"The takeout concept is really what is working for us and the pandemic is actually working toward our benefit in that aspect," Witt said. "People don't necessarily come out and sit down in a restaurant with COVID-19 going around, so we offer a curbside pick-up, call ahead ordering, and it's always been a takeout place for 70 years."
The Rail Yard sold 600 burgers in its first week, fried chicken has been popular, and it has even sold out of brisket on some days. Witt said he and Wiley hope to expand into catering if all goes well.
"We are both community-driven people and wanted this to be a place for the community,"Witt said. "If this keeps going the way it's been going, I don't see any reason why this place would ever go away."
The Rail Yard is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
In other business news, Mart resident Sandra Manchack opened Memaw's Kitchen, 416 E. Texas Ave., in downtown Mart late last week. The sit-down diner features made-from-scratch menu items and is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
