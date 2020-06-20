Chris Cox, part-owner of The Backyard Bar, Stage and Grill on South Eighth Street, confirmed in a recent interview he will open the Heart of Texas Social Club in a remodeled former nightclub at 6500 Woodway Drive.
Cox said the members-only club will occupy the second floor of The Shoppes at 684 Crossing, a multi-use venue that developer Marshall Stewman and local real estate agent Gregg Glime are putting in motion. Other occupants will include DiCampli’s Italian Ristorante and a small Asian grocery store called East Market & Goods, Stewman said.
A building permit valued at $250,000 has been issued to complete finish-out work on the grocery store, according to the local Associated General Contractors office.
The game room “will offer a little bit of everything: chess, pool, cards. It’s like having a get-together at home, with a really secure atmosphere,” Cox said. “These have become popular at locations in Houston, Dallas and Austin, and I think we can feed off what they’re doing.
“From what I understand, thousands of people from Waco go to these type places in Austin and elsewhere, which is kind of the reason we thought about having one here. We will be piggybacking on what they do. If that many people are making the trip south for poker, pool and dart tournaments … we may offer chainsaw-tossing contests,” Cox joked, referencing the burgeoning popularity of ax-throwing venues nationally.
Cox said membership rates remain a work in progress. He said management probably will pursue an arrangement with the Italian restaurant to provide food. Overseers also may strike a deal with Nighlight Donuts, a fledgling but popular venture of brothers Eric and Jackson Wren. Nightlight will place a location with drive-thru lane outside The Shoppes at 684 Crossing.
Cox said the social club will occupy about 4,560 square feet on the complex’s second level. He said he hopes to get it open in 60 to 90 days, and will identify his three partners as the big day approaches.
Laziza Cuisine
A charming little Mediterranean cafe has opened next to Crunch Fitness in Westview Village shopping center, New Road and Valley Mills Drive.
Called Laziza Cuisine Waco, it specializes in authentic Lebanese dishes, said Remonda Elboustani, who operates the restaurant with her mother. They are originally from Lebanon and made their way to Waco from New York at the urging of Elboustani’s brother who arrived six years ago.
“He fell in love with Waco,” Elboustani said. “He missed the food and suggested we open a place here.”
COVID-19 struck shortly after Laziza opened in Waco, but the restaurants is slowly but surely overcoming setbacks. It now is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will provide curbside service.
The menu includes salads, sandwiches, platters and sides. The Laziza Salad, for example, is prepared with beets, corn, sweet peas and heart of palm. Kousa, stuffed squash, is a popular item. The Shawarma is marinated beef and lamb. Fulafel is ground chickpeas, parsley, onion and spices, deep fried.
More menu items and details about the cafe are available on Facebook.
SpaceX plans
The Waco City Council and McLennan County Commissioners Court last week agreed to give SpaceX $2 million to proceed with $10 million in infrastructure improvements at its rocket-testing facility in McGregor.
The work will improve electric service, water availability and roads serving the test site, according to an email from Kris Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s senior vice president for economic development.
“Other improvements are related to increased testing capacity, which is the core function of the McGregor site,” Collins said.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk has said his goal is sending a spacecraft to Mars.
Asked how these upgrades figure into that scenario, Collins said, “Everything SpaceX does is with Mars in mind. It is the company’s ultimate mission and this will further enhance the work needed to achieve that mission.”
SpaceX has seen local employment grow to more than 500, but the city-county pledge of $2 million is not contingent on the $10 million project creating more jobs in the short-term, Collins said.
Trailer incentives
McLennan County commissioners last week also agreed to give tax breaks to Timber US Inc., which will spend at least $6.85 million to build a heavy-trailer manufacturing facility in the Texas Central Industrial District.
Aspen Custom Trailers US Inc. will spend $1.4 million on personal property improvements. It will lease the space from Timber US Inc., with the complex to include offices, sales space and a 58,000-square-foot warehouse.
To qualify for the full range of tax abatements being considered, Timber US and Aspen Custom Trailers must create 71 jobs, the county reported.
The Waco City Council will vote on abatements July 7, Collins said.
Restaurant visits
Last week’s column invited readers to share their experiences at local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This from Mary Ann Manning: “Friday evening, June 12th, we ordered pickup food service from Texas Roadhouse. When we arrived a huge crowd was outside waiting for indoor service or for pickup. There were at least 60 people milling around, and we saw one face mask. There was no attempt to maintain social distancing outside. We were handed a buzzer to let us know when our order was ready to be picked up. When I entered, I waited 10 to 15 minutes for my food. Only social distancing I noticed was at the bar area.
“As usual, the food was fantastic but the experience was discouraging.”
SoCo Soccer Academ
y
SoCo Soccer Academy has opened at 3304 Franklin Ave.
Spokeswoman Ariana Cooper said the place offers group training, private one-on-one training, and a summer training camp for youngsters in grades three through entering eight. Registration is open for half-day summer camp, and the cost is $70 per week, Cooper said in a press release.
Open-play pickup games are hosted on-site at the price of $5 per player.
“We have an outdoor field located within walking distance of our indoor field, and it will be utilized during camp,” Cooper said in the press release.
Owner Dominick Gutierrez and Jorge DeLeon serve as coaches.
“We also have volunteer coaches who have collegiate soccer experience and coach or have coached select teams locally,” according to the press release. “All coaches grew up in or around South Waco, hence the name SoCo Soccer Academy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.