Transforming the historic Grand Karem Shrine building, 701 Washington Ave., to a boutique hotel has begun, but just barely.
A building permit valued at $100,000 has been issued for what is being called “model rooms” in the property that lifestyle moguls Chip and Joanna Gaines bought from McLennan County.
The ornate building opened in 1928, became vacant in 1995 and has been used on-and-off in recent years as storage and office space for McLennan County.
The Gaineses the county $930,000 for the space, and they have announced a boutique hotel boasting a rooftop terrace, ballroom and street-level cafe. An opening is planned in 2021 after extensive remodeling, and the Gaineses have contracted with Chicago-based Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners to help make it happen.
AJ has advised on projects at the Raleigh Hotel in Miami, Florida, the Chicago Athletic Association building on Michigan Avenue, the Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans and the Soho House in Chicago, says the AJ website.
“I can confirm we have started work on what will be the first of many phases in the construction and renovation process for the hotel,” said Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano, in an email response to questions. “We look forward to sharing more details in the coming months.”
Hatchet House
Remember Stumpy’s Hatchet House? The name alone is priceless, and owners last year announced their intention to open a Stumpy’s in Waco where patrons could toss steel while tossing back a few beverages with friends.
Now a building permit valued at $75,000 has been issued for a Stumpy’s Hatchet House at 924 Austin Ave., apparently to cover finish-out costs in a building undergoing renovation several months, if not longer.
Deal pending on old Chili’s
The former Chili’s building at Valley Mills Drive and Bosque Boulevard, later occupied by an Italian restaurant, Bella Luna Italian Bistro, has been placed under contract by a potential buyer, local real estate agent Pat Farrar confirmed in an interview. Farrar stressed the deal has not closed.
Farrar said the prospect now seriously eyeing a purchase would tear down the existing building to accommodate new construction.
New Road development update
Austen Baldridge, a player in NewQuest Properties’ plans to place an entertainment center at New Road and Interstate 35, will speak Wednesday at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce offices at Third Street and Franklin Avenue. His discussion will begin at noon, said a news release.
His discussion is titled “Quality of Life Through Mixed-Use Development,” and he will address NewQuest’s planned 143-acre Cottonwood Creek Market that will include a 14-screen Cinemark theater, restaurants, a Topgolf facility and a high-tech bowling center. A note from the chamber offices said his presentation will include “the history and selection process, the current development status and future development opportunities.”
Part of the hour will be devoted to local economic development updates.
Cost to attend is $15, and that price includes lunch.
Visit the chamber website, or call Debbie McCutchen at 757-5636.
Neighborly adds dryer business
Waco-based Neighborly, the franchising empire founded by the late Don Dwyer, has acquired yet another home service brand, Dryer Vent Wizard, a professional cleaner of dryer vents based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
Dryer Vent Wizard has almost 100 locations across the United States and Canada, “bringing Neighborly’s network to more than 3,900 franchisees representing a total of 24 home service brands,” the company announced.
The Dryer Vent Wizard franchise system was founded in 2004 by David Lavalle, who also founded Neighborly’s Mr. Handyman franchise network.
Beauty Brands reopens
Beauty Brands, which closed its location in Waco’s Central Texas Marketplace when others nationwide were shuttered, will re-open on Friday in the same building. The “soft opening,” announced in a news release, will be highlighted by Beauty Brands’ signature $8.98 annual hairspray sale.
Grand re-opening events will commence with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 5 to 7 p.m. March 25, with the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce presiding. From March 26-28, Beauty Brands will support three local charities with donations of 100% of all retail proceeds and 50% of salon and spa services. Charities to benefit include Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, Mission Waco/Mission World and Humane Society of Central Texas.
Bealls to become Gordmans
The Bealls store on Richland Mall will officially become Gordmans during ceremonies on Tuesday, March 17, joining similar festivities planned at Gordmans locations in Center, College Station, Ennis, Georgetown, Gonzales, Odessa and Round Rock, according to a company news release.
At each grand opening, Gordmans will donate $1,000 to a local school. Gordmans and Bealls have the same corporate parent, Stage Stores.
H-E-B contest
H-E-B, the dominant grocery chain in Waco, once again is seeking entries for its Quest for Texas Best competition. It has tweaked the contest this year, allowing Texans to submit non-food products. Winners and those placing high in the annual H-E-B Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best may see their entries appear for sale in H-E-B stores statewide or regionally.
“Last year, the winners, hailing from Austin and Houston, received a combined $80,000 in cash prizes and coveted space on H-E-B store shelves,” said a news release. “In 2015, in celebration of the contest’s fifth anniversary, the grand prize winner also received keys to a new Toyota Tundra.”
Potential entrants wanting to know more are invited to meet with H-E-B representatives from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16, at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce headquarters, Third Street and Franklin Avenue.
Participants this year may enter in the categories of apparel, electronics, toys, home goods, gardening supplies, coolers and beauty products.
Product details may be entered online at heb.com/quest by April 3, 2020.
Since launching in 2014, the Quest for Texas Best has awarded almost $500,000 and produced more than 600 products for H-E-B’s grocery, bakery, deli and market departments in stores around Texas, said a release.
Strong start for Ollie’s
If one can judge a store by its parking lot, the new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet that opened Wednesday in the former Toys R Us building, 5200 West Waco Drive, had a bang-up week. Never seen that many vehicles since the days when Toys R Us joined stores locally, and nationally, in offering doorbuster gifts to the first 100 or so shoppers in line when the store opened on Black Fridays.
Those promotions often had shoppers shivering under the stars, the lines they formed stretching halfway across the parking lot to the Burlington store on the opposite end of Centerpoint Shopping Center from Toys R Us.
Anyone remember when Mervyn’s occupied that Burlington space?
Sixth Street restaurant goes on the market
The two-story building at 723 S. Sixth St. has hit the market listed at just shy of $1.5 million. The current occupant, Fortune Cookie Express, will close once the building is sold or a lessee found, according to Adam Voight, a research specialist with KW Commercial/H&A Commercial Team, which is listing the property.
That building is located within a booming area, next door to Sonic Drive-In and near In-N-Out Burger, Wendy’s, Fazoli’s and Torchy’s Tacos, among others. The restaurant opened as BaSaBeRU in 2007 but has had several occupants since then, including a Tex-Mex cafe.
Voight said KW Commercial also is listing the closed Which Wich sandwich shop at Wooded Acres Drive and Bosque Boulevard, across from Target.
