Space has become available in The Market on Washington Avenue, the rambling building at 1124 Washington Ave. that for decades served as a funeral home, most notably a Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey property.
The low-slung, 10,645-square-foot structure has undergone a massive makeover, and local real estate agent Gregg Glime is pursuing tenants for what he described in an interview as a "food and beverage concept."
This concept might include a parking area for food trucks, a food court and dining accommodations, Glime said Thursday. His promotional material had been circulating online for only a few hours, "but I've already received eight messages, texts or emails" related to The Market on Washington Avenue.
"Completely built-out and move-in ready," says a fact sheet provided by Glime. "Full-service leases, no NNN's and utilities are included. On-site shared parking, 55-plus spaces, great visibility and traffic access from Washington Avenue and Austin Avenue, Food hall/bar concept already in place." The lease rate ranges from $2 to $3 per square foot per month, the fact-sheet says. Built in 1925, the building is commercially zoned.
The fact sheet lists eight separate available spaces in the building, ranging from 333 square feet to 2,264 square feet.
McGregor moves
Big doings in McGregor, which has completed a five-year process to become a major player in luring big-name industry to McLennan County.
Its annual Chamber of Commerce banquet is scheduled March 5 in The Exchange Event Center on Jefferson Street. This community building was created from a vacant business space, with groundbreaking held almost exactly a year ago. The upgrade created a 14,000-square-foot main hall, and more is on the way, the chamber says online.
McGregor "is in a revitalization period," a chamber press release states. It has put the finishing touches on a Main Street Master Plan it submitted to the Texas Downtown Association. Also, it has secured Mega Site Certification for 1,000 contiguous acres in its 9,600-acre industrial park. This designation from McCallum Sweeney Consulting, which assists industry in choosing sites, is a feather in McGregor's cap, said Andrew Smith, executive director of McGregor's economic development corporation and an industry recruiter.
The Mega Site designation means McGregor's industrial park has the utilities, infrastructure, city services and soil conditions coveted by companies wanting to hit the ground running, Smith said. It can provide "verifiable data" to prospects wanting to see facts and figures, Smith said. The designation wrapped up a five-year process. He said he did not have exact figures at his fingertips, but acknowledged the undertaking represented "a significant investment."
But he expects the effort to eventually pay off handsomely.
McCallum Sweeney in summer 2019 was acquired by Quest Site Solutions. In announcing the deal, Quest Site Solutions' top executive described McCallum Sweeney's product as "the gold standard in certification programs."
McGregor's industrial acreage already houses a SpaceX rocket-testing facility, with the company founded by billionaire Elon Musk leasing 4,300 acres. The city often receives inquiries from companies wanting to join SpaceX in the community about 15 miles west of Waco. Some lookers are better than others, Smith said. He believes the Mega Site label will put McGregor in position to attract companies that would not only improve the economy of McGregor but all McLennan County, even the entire region.
By the way, the speaker at McGregor's chamber banquet sounds interesting: Chet Garner, creator, host and executive director of "The Daytripper," a nine-time Emmy-award-winning Texas travel show that airs on PBS.
To inquire about tickets, visit office@mcgregorchamber.com.
Also in McGregor, the property dubbed "The Strand" has hit the market, listed by Hunter Harrell with Harrell Real Estate Services.
The property was built in 1920 and includes five buildings spread over 23,099 square feet. Over the years the building on Main Street in McGregor has been used as both retail and office space. Some may remember it as the former home of Brown House Cafe.
"Although in the past, the property was used solely for office and retail space, we believe the grounds have potential to even become residential space," Harrell wrote in a press release regarding The Strand.
McLane buy
McLane Intelligent Solutions LLC, a company founded by Drayton McLane Jr., former Baylor University regent and McLane Stadium namesake, has acquired Cettiworks, a longtime IT service provider.
The move "will expand its services, enlarge its territory and increase its customer base by 50 percent," according to a press release from Temple-based McLane.
McLane Intelligent Solutions provides managed IT services and hybrid cloud solutions for small to mid-size businesses, nonprofits and government entities across Texas, from four regional offices in Round Rock, Farmers Branch, College Station and Waco, according to the press release.
The combined company will allow McLane Intel to expand its customer base beyond Texas to include "clients coast to coast plus Canada," according to the press release. It also allows McLane to expand its suite of services. Cettiworks was founded in Dallas in January 2012.
Gas prices
Noticed gasoline prices going down?
They are falling to less than $2 a gallon for regular unleaded all over Greater Waco, the lowest being $1.84 at the Sam's Club on East Waco Drive.
H-E-B locations locally were posting $1.93 per gallon for regular unleaded, with RaceWay, Cefco, Murphy USA and Flying J in that neighborhood.
AAA Texas, the auto club, reported Thursday the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded stands at $2.11, a nickel less than the week before but still 13 cents more than at this time last year.
The auto club said crude oil prices have dropped $10 a barrel since the beginning of the year. Market analysts also report that U.S. gasoline inventories are hovering at all-time highs, contributing to falling prices.
