Shirts saying "Keep Calm & Quarantine On," "Clean Hands, Full Fridge, Can't Lose," "Church May Be Closed But Jesus Don't Stop" are available online.
Waco's Congress Clothing is trying to make the best of a bad situation with shirts taking a lighthearted, buck-up approach to the coronavirus.
They are priced at $26 each, according to the company website.
Congress operates a store at Spice Village, Second Street and Mary Avenue, but it has joined other retailers as a coronavirus casualty, closing for now because it is not designated as an essential entity.
Some customers, though, might view the shirts as required reading.
A personal favorite features a roll of toiler paper encircling a cannon barrel, the image accompanied by the phrase, "Come and take it," a sendup of the public's obsession with the product as they prepare to hunker down at home. History buffs will recognize the phrase as appearing on a flag flown in 1835 at the Battle of Gonzales, which touched off military fighting in the Texas revolution.
Retailers are taking steps to tamp down hoarding, some posting security guards on toilet paper aisles. H-E-B is delivering toilet paper to stores daily, but securing a roll or two means getting there early, spokeswoman Chelsea Thompson said.
H-E-B also announced Friday it is partnering with Favor, a delivery company it owns, to offer a same-day delivery service dedicated to seniors. Orders can be placed by calling 1-833-397-0080 or going to favordelivery.com/seniors. The senior-specific service is an addition to standard Favor delivery options.
Balcones sanitizer
Balcones Distilling is turning out product to help with the coronavirus cause, and it has nothing to do with drowning one's sorrows.
Waco's award-winning whiskey maker is crafting sanitizer and has already donated 60 gallons to the Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Command, which is making it available to the Waco fire and police departments, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, volunteer fire departments and American Medical Response, the emergency medical service, Balcones spokeswoman Matalee Reed said.
Reed said a gift of another 270 gallons is in the works.
Balcones found itself in the middle of mixed messages as it attempted to convert to sanitizer production. The World Health Organization sent notices to distillers around the world that included a formula for sanitizer, and Balcones started to make batches accordingly. The Food and Drug Administration published "additional guidance," leaving Balcones with options to consider, Reed said.
"With this change, Balcones adjusted its plan to supply the local community the FDA-approved sanitizer, via small bottles, and due to high demand from officials, large quantities of WHO Formula 1 sanitizer in 5-gallon buckets and larger," Reed said by email.
Joanna's cooking
Joanna Gaines apparently has been using her coronavirus down time to whip up a few dishes, according to People magazine, which reports she will host a one-hour cooking program on Food Network at 11 a.m. Sunday.
According to People, Gaines will use recipes from her upcoming cookbook, "Magnolia Table, Volume 2," which shares a name with the restaurant Chip and Joanna Gaines opened on Waco's traffic circle near La Salle Avenue and South Valley Mills Drive.
Tough time to open
Timing, as they say, is everything. That in mind, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Gordmans and Pollo Regio may want a Waco redo.
All three held grand openings in Greater Waco as the coronavirus outbreak prompted orders that retailers and restaurants close or alter operations.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet, a deep discounter, took the former Toys R Us building on West Waco Drive, while Gordmans opened in the longtime Bealls space in Richland Mall. Bealls and Gordmans both belong to Stage Stores.
Pollo Regio, whose specialty is mesquite grilled chicken, opened on I-35 near Collin Street Bakery and now offers drive-thru service.
Census reminder
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is urging members to take a few minutes and complete the 2020 census.
It can be done online, by mail or by phone at 844-330-2020.
"The federal funds our city receives to support disaster recovery, schools, police, fire, health care, roads and much more is based on Census data," a chamber email states. "We could miss out on over $15,000 per person not listed on the census. Everyone should fill out the 2020 census so our community does not lose the opportunity for millions of dollars in the next 10 years."
Responses cannot be shared with other branches of government, and questions do not solicit such sensitive information as Social Security numbers, immigration status or bank records.
Alcohol questions
While liquor stores have been designated essential businesses in local stay-at-home orders aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19, the uncertain times present both risks and opportunities for people dealing with alcohol abuse, according to a Baylor University press release that includes a Q-and-A with associate psycology and neuroscience professor Sara Dolan, who has studied alcohol use and misuse.
"Drinking alcoholic beverages may be more appealing amid unease about the coronavirus, as people deal with shelter-at-home orders, fear about the economy and boredom. … But with regulations providing less access to alcohol, this may be a good time for individuals seeking recovery from alcohol or drug use," the press release states.
Asked why drinking may have accelerated, Dolan said, "People have many motivations for drinking, and I think self-isolation amplifies some of those. First, people drink to feel good. For some, being out of the normal work routine may feel like a time to let loose. People also drink to feel less bad. It would be normal to feel out of sorts now that we are social distancing."
Dolan urged family members and friends to exercise patience with those struggling with alcohol abuse, and recommended several apps that may serve as coping alternatives: Breathe2Relax, iChill, Personal Zen, Self-Help for Anxiety Management, T2Mood Tracker and The Mindfulness App: meditate.
1.5 million temperatures
Walmart employs 1.5 million people in the United States, and its battle against the coronavirus includes taking the temperature of each one.
The company intends to send infrared thermometers to all stores, clubs and distribution centers, according to a press release. It will take three weeks for the thermometers to arrive, and when they do, Walmart will start taking the temperature of its associates as they report to work.
It is instructing staffers with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher to stay home. It also is encouraging employees to maintain 6 feet of separation and to regularly wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. It is sending masks and gloves to these places for use by employees who request them.
H-E-B is taking similar measures to supply employees with masks.
Gas prices
Gas prices continue to drop like a rock, AAA Texas reports.
The statewide average on Thursday was $1.70 for a gallon of regular unleaded, a 10-cent drop from the previous Thursday. Every Texas city surveyed now enjoys an average below $2 a gallon, according to AAA.
Waco's norm slipped from $1.84 to $1.76 over the week.
The national average now stands at $1.97 per gallon for regular unleaded.
"AAA expects gas prices to push cheaper by at least another quarter in April," according to a report released Thursday. "The decline is due to COVID-19's chilling effect on the global economy and the crude oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Crude has plummeted to around $20 a barrel — a closing price not seen since 2002. For the last 52 weeks, crude oil, West Texas Intermediate, has averaged $56 a barrel."
