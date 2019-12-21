W Promotions co-owner Trent Weaver has a couple of reasons to be in New Orleans on Jan. 1, one of them to cheer on the Baylor University football team in their Sugar Bowl matchup against the University of Georgia that evening.
Weaver has more than a rooting interest in the contest.
W Promotions carries Baylor-themed merchandise. He already has given his supplier notice that "when" Baylor whips the Bulldogs, he will need several hundred shirts on which he can screenprint the words "Sugar Bowl Champions" at his shop on Austin Avenue. A final score in Baylor's favor late that Wednesday night means Weaver's crews will hit the ground running early Jan. 2 to prepare shirts for delivery to his kiosk in Richland Mall.
Merchandise could begin arriving that very day, Weaver said.
If, heaven forbid, Baylor loses, he will cancel the order.
Weaver said he grew up in Gulfport, Mississippi. His father is a graduate of Tulane University, located in New Orleans, and Weaver remembers attending New Orleans Saints' games when Archie Manning was quarterback. The franchise was so inept, fans chronically showed up wearing bags over their heads to hide their identity. Weaver pleaded not-guilty to taking part in such protests, saying, "I was just happy to be attending an NFL game."
He also caught the act of legendary basketball scorer and playmaker "Pistol Pete" Maravich, who starred at Louisiana State University before launching an NBA career that included a stint with the New Orleans Jazz.
Weaver already has rolled out Baylor-themed merchandise ahead of the Sugar Bowl, printing short-sleeve and long-sleeve shirts and hoodies in green, gray and black and emblazoned with Baylor and Allstate Sugar Bowl logos.
He is displaying all merchandise at a kiosk in Richland Mall. The short-sleeve shirts sell for $20, long-sleeve shirts $25 and hoodies $35.
Roadside standouts
Slovacek's or Buc-ee's, Buc-ee's or Slovacek's?
That is often a topic of contention around my house when discussion turns to short trips for food, fun, browsing and people-watching. Slovacek's is right up Interstate 35 from downtown Waco, about 15 minutes away in the community of West. With novelty items, knickknacks, Czech-themed merchandise, kolaches, barbecue, team-colored college apparel, a pet park and gasoline, the attractions are plentiful. The West community itself has lots to offer.
Passersby may have noticed construction beginning adjacent to Slovacek's. Co-owner Ray Rabroker Jr. said a warehouse that may include touches of retail space is in the works. He said business continues to purr, with traffic along Interstate 35 accounting for about 80 percent of the walk-ins.
Buc-ee's, meanwhile, operates one of its travel centers on steroids just outside Temple on Interstate 35, about a 30-minute drive from downtown Waco. As Buc-ee's fans know, it sells everything from candy to caps, clocks to college-colored apparel, with Beaver Nuggets, wildflower honey, pickled quail eggs and Naked Cow All Natural Grass Fed Beef Jerky in between.
It boasts about the cleanliness of its restrooms, and for good reason.
A colleague here at the Tribune-Herald has one bone to pick with Buc-ee's in that it fails to post its fuel prices on the highway for motorists to see.
Weighing in on the debate, sort of, was the USA Today 10Best publication. One of its recent posts includes Slovacek's among "10 of the best food stops at gas stations in the U.S."
A few goodies joining Slovacek's kolaches on the list are boiled peanuts at Sunrise Grocery in Blairsville, Georgia; po'boys at Danny & Clyde's Food Store in Metairie, Louisiana; chicken chimichangas at Allsup's in Taos, New Mexico; fish tacos at Mercado & Taqueria de Amigos in Pescadero, California; and fried chicken at King Chicken Fillin' Station in Belden, Mississippi.
Next-level stocking stuffing
Another Season Consignments, 617 Lake Air Drive, has once again taken stocking stuffing to the next level with its annual sock drive.
It is donating more than 500 pairs of socks to three local charities: Caritas, Mission Waco/Mission World and Shepherd's Heart, according to a press release from owner Kreta Lee and general manager Merra Holmes.
During October, it held its second annual Sock-tober event in which the store pledged to donate a pair of socks for every pair sold.
"We are overwhelmed by the generous response from our caring customers," Lee said. "It's a wonderful way to celebrate this season of giving."
Christmas Eve pancakes
Sykora Family Ford in West invites the public to enjoy free pancakes at the dealership from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Christmas Eve.
"Everyone is invited, not just customers," general manager Ronnie Sykora said in a press release. "People come from as far away as Houston to meet and talk with friends and family. The dealership's employees cook and serve up free pancakes, sausage and beverages to more than 1,000 people."
This is the 22nd year the Sykora family has hosted the free breakfast.
The event is open to everyone, and valet parking will be provided.
"As in years past, the dealership will be closed while the Sykora family serves pancakes in celebration of the spirit of Christmas," the press release states.
Hanger mix-up
Yours truly made a mistake in reporting the kind of clothes hangers Merrick Engineering will produce in a new $33 million, 400,000-square-foot plant on Mars Drive. Merrick, which already employs 150 locally, will hire at least 20 more staffers, half for its new Waco corporate headquarters.
Merrick makes plastic hangers, not metal ones.
ARC Abatement
ARC Abatement, whose specialty includes removing asbestos from old buildings, continues to write a success story as it prepares to celebrate 30 years in business next year. This year it ranked seventh on trade magazine Engineering News-Record's 2019 "Top 20 Firms in Asbestos Abatement" list.
ARC is headquartered at 225 S. 12th St., in an aging building it remodeled from top to bottom. It had $42 million in asbestos abatement revenue in 2018, a 6% year-over-year increase, according to a blog post on the listing.
Its resume includes removing asbestos from Floyd Casey Stadium, which was demolished following Baylor University's move to McLane Stadium five years ago. The Waco City Council last week received four proposals — three from Waco groups, one from a Burleson contingent — to redevelop the acreage near Valley Mills Drive and Dutton Avenue.
This year, ARC took part in the continuing renovation of the St. James Methodist Church on South Second Street downtown, which has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places. A local couple has announced plans to place an upscale Italian restaurant in the church basement while creating a performance hall and area for housing church history materials.
The church was built long before asbestos was commonly used in construction, but a five-person ARC crew was hired by general contractor Robison Construction to remove the material from flooring later installed.
Other ARC projects tied to Waco's past include asbestos removal from the Hippodrome, Masonic Grand Lodge of Texas and Armstrong Browning Library, according to information provided by ARC publicist Liz Anderson.
